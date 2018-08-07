Library, Boatworks auctions

With purple suit and spurs to boot, Gary Allen was ready to take on the task as the Auctioneer at the Cranberry Island Library Auction on Mon, July 30. The weather was perfect for an outdoor activity. The offerings ranged from the “Whales Rib Gift Shop” sign that was posted at the end of the Town Dock to boats made by Arvard Savage. Thank you to all who contributed items for the auction and to those who came out to support the Cranberry Island Library.

An open house was held at the home of the late Mickey Macfarlane on Cranberry Island from 3 to 5 p.m. on the Sunday, Aug. 5. This was a chance for Mickey’s friends to share stories and memories of the gentle man who is greatly missed by this small community. Thank you to the family for this opportunity to say good bye to our friend.

A Memorial Service will be held for Joan Shorey on Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. with reception to follow at the Ladies Aid building.

The “Art of the Cranberry Isles” art exhibit is on display through Aug. 11 in the Cranberry Isles Art Center. Other upcoming Art Center events: Phil Whitney will present another Great Cranberry Isles Historical Slides Program on Friday Aug. 10 at 4:30 p.m. The Heliker – La Hotan Foundation will present another Meet the Artists program on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. Willoughby Hastings will host several short area-related films on Monday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Laurie Wadsworth will hold a Jewelry Crafts Class on Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

The GCI Historical Society Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. Following the business meeting, the new film by Peter Logue on the Bar Harbor Fire of 1947 will be shown.

Congratulations to Marya and Tor Goettsche-Spurling! Johann Theodore joined them the afternoon of Friday, August 3. Welcome, Johann Theodore, and congratulations, Marya and Tor.

Lauren Gray organized the Islesford Open not-quite-yacht race. The announcement/invitation read: “Find something that floats, put a sail on it, and come race today in The Islesford Open at 2 p.m. Meeting at the Merrill Boathouse will precede the race.”

Friday, Aug. 3, was an Open Mic night at Islesford Neighborhood House. It opened with Skip Stevens reading John McCrae’s 1915 poem “In Flanders Fields” and “Let Evening Come,” by Jane Kenyon.

Jeri Spurling and John Fulton joined Skip and sang “Banks of the Ohio” in honor of the late Hugh Smallwood; Hugh frequently included it in the Wednesday afternoon music time. Jeri and John then played flute and guitar together. Kate Carroll played two songs on the piano, the second of which was “Over the Rainbow,” and the audience joined singing. David Axelrod read President John F. Kennedy’s “Remarks at Amherst College, October 1963,” a eulogy for poet Robert Frost.

Amanda Ravenhill and Ryan Kushner sang Johnny Cash’s song “Ring of Fire” to celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary. John Fulton sang two songs about money, trying to choose between being down and out or having the blues. Two more songs about love were on Jeri’s platter. Kim Turner and Brett Hart played Passenger’s “Scare away the Dark;” Brett sang “Paradise” by John Prine. Kaitlyn Duggan and Mary Schuch sang “Mona Louise,” with Malcolm Fernald playing the guitar. Skip was the final performer, this time singing “Pancho and Lefty,” “Hold On,” and “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

The Islesford Boatworks Launch will be this Saturday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. It will be the first launch at the Blue Duck. Pirate Dress is suggested. Tony Archino and his family were on Islesford last fall, and Tony worked with both islands to start building a 22’ St. Ayles racing skiff on Great Cranberry. It was moved over to Islesford where its completion has been the Boatworks project this summer. Two regional schools haven’t used their skiffs so lent them to us last fall. Tony and Islesford kids rowed over to Great Cranberry in lieu of school bus. The Cranbrerry Isles now have a School Boat!

Thanks to all the staff, leaders, overseers, and others who started and support Islesford Boatworks. Special thanks to the Ravenhill family for hosting Boatworks since it began back in 2005; and to those who were able to come on short notice to serve as on-site directors this summer: Jodi Carpenter, for the first half of summer, succeeded by Brett Hartt.

This past Saturday there was a Blue Duck Open House and a Silent Auction to benefit Boatworks. The open house provided a chance to see the building, including the new Chuddy’s Corner chandlery, a local source of tote bags, Boatworks t-shirts, hats, tools, and more to come. Thanks to Hunter Hewes and Allison and Mike Yanover for doing so much work on the building, changing the first floor section from three to one room big enough for boat building.

The silent auction went very well. A plate painted by Ashley Bryan was raffled and went home with Marci Lief and Clay Oliver, who were also celebrating their anniversary. The biggest items include a wooden boat made by Richard Hill and a 2019 Boating Photography Session, which includes an evening out on the Swedish Fish and photos by Katherine Emery in the summer of 2019. Not all numbers are in, but at this point, it’s in the neighborhood of $9,750.

A second of Richard’s boats, called “Fudge” because he bakes fudge (available at Winter’s Work!), is in the Boatworks program and will be the raffle boat at the Islesford Town Fair, next Monday, Aug. 13. Its stern is now a beautiful portrait of Acadia from Islesford, with the mountains rising above the edge of the transom. Thank you, Sannah Chaplin, for that wonderful idea!

The raffle for “Fudge” will raise funds for Boatworks during the annual Islesford Fair. The Fair will raise funds for the Islesford Fire Department, Islesford Historical Society, and the Islesford Neighborhood House, among others.

Next Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m., there will be a presentation concerning the critical state of our health care system today. Come to the Islesford Neighborhood House to hear “The Bridge is Burning.” Dr. Chuck Radis, the presenter, is a physician specializing in rheumatology who practices in Ellsworth.

Radis is a noted writer and lecturer on health care issues, and is well acquainted with health care systems around the world. He will welcome questions and discussion from the audience.

Cindy Thomas posted: “August 13 at 4:00 the second annual Islesford whiffle ball game will be held at the town field. Islesford’s best whiffle ball players will play against the Islesford Dock restaurant crew. Come watch a very exciting and intense game.”

Desi Sinnott describes it as a “fantastic event.”

“Most importantly the losing captain will have to shave all their hair off, a real humiliation in front of all the crowd,” she said. “Please enjoy this once a summer event I founded last year. After the game, there will be an ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in honor of Islesford’s longtime summer resident Steve Hillenberg.”

Meeting the ice bucket’s contents ‘up close and personal’ might be avoided by contributing funds to the ALS research. Thank you, Desi, for organizing support for the ALS Association.

A Masquerade Ball & Tea was Sunday, Aug. 5 at Neighborhood House, thanks to Andy Taylor-Benis and her family and friends. More details next week.

Birthdays include Malcolm Fernald on 12th and the Rev. Alden Hathaway on the 13th. Happy birthday to Joshua Todd Wedge on Aug. 21 and to Ric Gaither and Ella Grace Bunker on Aug. 23. Aug. 27 is the birthday of Mary Bridget Horvath. Happy birthday Bridget. Aug. 28 will find Deborah Bunker probably baking her own cake as she is such a great cook! All the best Debbie. Aug. 28 is also the special day of Particia Bailey of the Heliker-La Hotan Foundation. Bruce Fernald will celebrate his birthday on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 marks the birthdays of Ingrid Gaither, Abigail Singerling and Madison Carver Harlan. John Lomas will celebrate on Aug. 31. Many happy returns of the day to you all.

We have two Anniversary couples to round out the month of August: Tom and Leslie Watson on Aug. 20 and Jim Hawes and Casey Colby on Aug. 26. Congratulations to you all.

“The month of August had turned into a griddle where the days just lay there and sizzled.” ― Sue Monk Kidd, The Secret Life of Bees.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at [email protected]. For Great Cranberry, email Eileen Richards at [email protected]