Joyce elected

Concerns regarding a low turnout for the special town meeting on Thursday, Nov. 30, were unwarranted; over 130 residents showed up to vote for our new selectman. Gary Rainford moderated, and two candidates — Jason Joyce and Donna Wiegle — were nominated. A motion by Carol Loehr to have each candidate give a speech was rejected (55 to 45), and the voting ensued. Jason Joyce became our new selectman with 79 votes against Donna Wiegle’s 51. The special town meeting adjourned after 20 minutes.

We received news from proud grandmother Gwen May that Tyler Philbrook has a recently published article, “Vermont’s Hidden Landscape,” in the University of Vermont magazine. Gwen told us, “He writes all the time, always has a notebook and a pen with him. The article may eventually show up on the university’s website, but not yet.” Congratulations, Tyler!

Angela Rose LeMoine has shared with us: “A celebration of Gerald (Jerry) Matthews’ life will be held at the Church of God on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. All are welcome to come and share a memory of our dear friend. A potluck dinner is planned.”

Want a brief burst of Christmas cheer? Chelsea Tripler has the perfect solution: “Hello everyone! The preschool will be having our Christmas Concert at the nursery school building on Monday, Dec. 11, at 10:45 a.m. We will only be singing two songs, so it will be short and sweet. The public is welcome to join us!”

Donna Wiegle has informed us: “Dr. Grace Price will make her first visit to the Mill Pond Health Center on Swans Island on Thursday, Dec. 14. She will be coming out every other month, rotating with Dr. Julian Kuffler. This will provide our community with a physician at our clinic once a month. Her December patient schedule is probably already full, but if you would like to become a patient of Dr. Price, you can contact Community Health Center at 244-5630. You can also see Dr. Price in Southwest Harbor at Community Health Center.”

Happy birthday to Luz Nicole White, Dan Hersey, Thomas Riedel, Nancy Burns and Marsha Carlson.