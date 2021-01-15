Jesup seeks community input 

BAR HARBOR—The Jesup Memorial Library is soliciting input on various aspects of the library’s planned addition as well as how to continue to offer services and support now and in the future. During a virtual community session on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., the Jesup is looking for ideas on how it should implement both sustainability and technology changes.

Some of the questions to be answered include: What technology trends and opportunities should the Jesup incorporate in its next phase of service? How does the library make the future addition as sustainable as possible? And, what steps does the library take now to make these plans possible? The Jesup would like to hear from different community members on these topics to receive a broad range of ideas. After the initial meeting, there will be opportunities for small working groups to focus on specific topics.

Representatives from A Climate to Thrive and College of the Atlantic will be assisting the library to get a wide range of perspectives. The Jesup was given a $5,000 grant from the Hattie A. and Fred C. Lynam Trust to support this work.

To sign up for this session, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/planning or email [email protected]. Contact Lila Miller at [email protected] with questions or for more information.