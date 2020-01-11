January Anchorspace workshop set

BAR HARBOR — A workshop about updating WordPress websites will be offered at Anchorspace Bar Harbor by Ellen Goldsberry of Echo Pine Designs on Friday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m.

“A website is the front door to any business, so having an up-to-date, impressive site is important.” said Goldsberry. “I love showing people how easy it is to make small changes that make a big difference.”

Goldsberry has a Master’s degree in business administration and background in writing, editing and WordPress builds. Her company, Echo Pines Designs, serves clients in the Mount Desert Island area and beyond.

This workshop is free for Anchorspace members and costs $25 per person to the general public. All participants will receive access to the recorded course after the workshop for additional review.

There also is a networking happy hour after, encouraging people to not only learn new skills but meet other professionals.

Contact 613-5344.