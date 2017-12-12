Islanders welcome baby Liam

Congratulation to Meghan and Branden Stubbs on the birth of their son Liam Matthew Stubbs. Liam was born Dec. 6, weighing 7.4 pounds. All are doing well and will be returning to Cranberry from Mount Desert Island in the spring. Congratulations from all on Cranberry.

A visit by dentist Dr. Oh at Cranberry House on Dec. 6 was well attended and much appreciated by all. Little Isaiah Alley made his first trip to the dentist. Although not impressed, he was a good boy, according to his mom, Cari.

The Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid Christmas Fair was held Dec. 9 at the Community Center. Many folks turned out to see Santa, do a bit of Christmas shopping, indulge in hot cocoa with all the fixings and sample a wonderful variety of cookies from local bakers. Congratulations to Darlene Sumner, who won the Christmas stocking filled with all manner of goodies donated by aid members. An added bonus for those attending the event was the visit by Tom and Becca Powell with their son Lewis and new twin babies Padraig and Brigid. A festive time was had by all, with the first snowfall adding to the seasonal event. A very merry Christmas from the Ladies Aid. Thank you for your support of our 117-year-old island organization.

It was Youth Sunday at the Cranberry Island church on Dec. 10. With services held at 10:30 a.m., the congregation welcomed Audrey Noether, who graced the group with song. A Nordic feast was held at the Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Thank you to all who have come together in the name of the season to continue God’s work while Pastor Tom enjoys time with his family.

Another great event by Crow Athletics, the Millinocket Marathon, was held last weekend. Congratulations to Robert Ashby of Brunswick for winning the event. The runners included our own Michael Westphal and his brother Rolf. Thank you Gary, and well done, Mike and Rolf.

Ann Fernald has hosted singing on Thursday evenings. Kaitlyn Duggan, Lindsay Eysnogle, Skip Stevens, Amy Palmer, Adele Palmer, Tony Archino, Mary Schuch, Jeri Spurling, Peter Philbrook and his fellow lobstermen have been frequent attendees. This coming Friday evening, Dec. 15, they will participate in the Islesford Neighborhood House Cookies from Santa event. It will include cookies, singing and gifts from the Maine Seacoast Mission.

Cindy Thomas wrote: “We were not sure we wanted to dip, but we did at high tide as the wind was picking up. 2017 dips are done, making 15 consecutive years.” Barb’s report: “Today’s December dip was before the cold front moved in. What a high tide with lots of seaweed; the wind was only just starting to pick up. Couldn’t find the water temperature, but we guessed 48 degrees, almost balmy.”

Elliott Damon Hadlock came for story time and made glitter balls with Serena Spurling and Katelyn Damon. Thanks for the idea go to Emily Thomas. The story was “Merry Christmas Curious George.”

The Cranberry Island harbormaster is back. A belt goes around his very round belly, and his red hat and scarf are seen from a good distance. He’s on the approach to Great Cranberry from Northeast Harbor. Get your cameras out for postcards and postings online.

Postmasters Joy and Eileen would like the community to know that they have holiday stamps in stock for Cranberry shoppers. Stop by the Islesford or Cranberry Post Office and check out the selection for 2017.

Want to sing with others? Caroling will be on Islesford, Thursday, Dec 14. Meet at the dock at 4 p.m. Hot chocolate will be served at Jeri Spurling’s after.

A holiday open house and craft sale will take place at the Islesford Artists’ Gallery on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come feast on Islesford’s creativity: Barb Fernald jewelry, Kaitlyn Duggan pottery, Cindy Thomas salt bags, Lindsay Eysnogle’s soaps, and much more. Hanukkah and Christmas shopping without going to Mount Desert Island or hassling with online orders is right down the street.

We wish a very happy 88th birthday to Ruth Westphal, who celebrated on Dec. 9 in Bar Harbor surrounded by her family and friends. All the best from your neighbors on Cranberry.

Joy Sprague adds another candle on Dec. 20. Happy birthday wishes to longtime summer resident Georgie Ware as she celebrates her 97th birthday on Dec. 29 and to Maude Wedge, who shares the same day.

Happy anniversary to Peter and Elaine Buchsbaum on Dec. 24 and to Ric and Ingrid Gaither on Dec. 31.