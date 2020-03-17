Islanders prepare for coronavirus 

Swan’s Island

As we proceed through this challenging time of coronavirus, social distancing and intense care for ourselves and those around us, I encourage us to exercise kindness and compassion with each decision made. I will keep you updated on closures as well as those who continue services and programs. Please continue to communicate with me via email (best) or telephone, but I will temporarily discontinue engaging with you in person until it is safe for me to be around others.

Although the school is closed for at least two weeks, some places remain open. Donna Wiegle gives us a Mill Pond Health Center update. “I have been paying close attention to reports from the Maine CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) about the spread of COVID-19, the Coronavirus.

“As a stage IV cancer patient, I am very concerned about my own health, as well as the health of others, both in our community, across the country, and around the world. At this point, I have decided to keep things as normal as possible and keep the Mill Pond Health Center open and serving the community. Other essential service businesses and organizations are staying open — stores, pharmacies, mainland health centers, hospitals, post offices — the list goes on and on. I will continue to monitor the situation and make any changes that may be necessary in the days and weeks ahead.

“If you do not feel well and are exhibiting any signs of the seasonal flu or coronavirus, or anyone in your household is sick, please refrain from attending any programming at the clinic. Weekly blood draws will continue Tuesday mornings. If you have any signs of a flu-like illness, or anyone in your household does, please call me at the health center (526-4264) on Tuesday morning to let me know you are coming in for a blood test and I will make sure all precautions are used to protect you, myself, and any other patients that may be in the building when you arrive. You may be asked to remain in your car until any other patients in the building have left. You may also be asked to wear a mask and put gloves on, which will be provided to you at the clinic. You can also call me at home at any time (526-4101) with questions. I am doing my best to make sure the clinic is disinfected after each day’s use. All surfaces — door handles, toilets, water cooler, coffee maker, blood pressure cuffs, stethoscopes, etc. — are being disinfected on a regular basis.

“This is a time of great concern in our community and our country. We need to remain calm as we navigate through this. Thank you and call me with any questions you may have.”

Jeanne Hoyle informs us of her decision regarding the library: “After much thought, I have decided to close the library starting Monday, March 16, for at least two weeks. This includes all meetings. I will let each group know this as I can. I don’t want anyone in the library during this time. The internet porch is open and the internet is available at all times from the parking lot or the porch. Please bring your own disinfecting wipes with you, as we don’t have enough to leave on the porch. If the internet is down, please call me at 526-4203 or send me a PM and I will come over and reboot the hardware. Thank you for your understanding.”

