New roles at Preserve

MOUNT DESERT — The Land & Garden Preserve is announcing several staff promotions.

Cassie Banning has become the Preserve’s Director of Farm and Gardens. For the past three seasons, Banning has been the Manager of the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden and McAlpin Farm, and for two years as the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden Manager. In this newly created position, she will lead the horticulture at Asticou Azalea Garden, Thuya Garden, Abby Garden, and McAlpin Farm.

On Jan. 1, Jon Knight, formerly the Lead Grower, became the Manager of Abby Garden and McAlpin Farm. Knight has led the annual plant growing operation at McAlpin Farm since 2015 and will take over the management of the staff in both areas while continuing to advance plant production and trials at McAlpin Farm.

Jesse Hartson began as the Preserve’s Facilities Director on Nov. 1, 2018, taking over from the recently retired Doug Hopkins. Hartson will be responsible for maintaining the Preserve’s 40-plus buildings and structures. He has been caring for the grounds and buildings at the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden and McAlpin Farm since 2012.

The Land & Garden Preserve is a non-profit organization located in Seal Harbor and Northeast Harbor. The mission of the Preserve is to share the beauty of historic lands and gardens on Mount Desert Island. The gardens are comprised of the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden, Asticou Azalea Garden, and Thuya Garden. The Preserve manages natural lands from the head of Northeast Harbor, across Little Long Pond, and east to Hunter’s Cliffs in Seal Harbor. These lands include a vast network of hiking trails and nearly ten miles of carriage roads. The lands and gardens managed by the Preserve are open to the public.

