Island Briefs

2021 dog registrations are due

MOUNT DESERT— All dogs that are 6 months and older must be licensed. To obtain a license or renewal of a dog license, a certified rabies certificate from a Maine veterinarian must accompany the request. The fee for neutered/spayed dog is $6; $11 for other dogs. Renewal licenses maybe done through the mail or online at www10.informe.org/dog_license.

For more information on how to register your dog, contact the town clerk at (207) 276-5531.

A late fee on unregistered dogs will be imposed on Feb. 1.

MDIHS Students to talk about climate change

BAR HARBOR— Bar Harbor’s Task Force on Climate Emergency and A Climate to Thrive will host a seminar titled, “The Gulf of Maine’s Climate Emergency,” presented by the Mount Desert Island High School AP environmental science class. The presentation will describe the short–term and long-term effects of climate change to MDI and the Gulf of Maine.

This seminar is on Friday, Jan. 8, starting at 5:30 p.m. The presentation is open to the public via video conference. There will be a Q&A period after the presentation. A link to view the presentation can be found on the town’s and ACTT’s websites.

Council continues virtual meetings

BAR HARBOR— Bar Harbor Town Council meetings will be held remotely at least through March 2, following a vote on Tuesday by council members. Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Hancock County, the members extended the virtual municipal meetings and indicated that meetings would likely continue to be remote until it was safer to meet in person. All Bar Harbor municipal meetings can be viewed on Cable Access Channel 3 and 1303 (Spectrum only) and online at townhallstreams.com/towns/bar_harbor_me.

Libraries return to curbside pickup

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—The Jesup Memorial Library, Somesville Library, Southwest Harbor Public Library, Bass Harbor Memorial Library and the Northeast Harbor Public Library have all moved to curbside pickup until further notice citing an uptick in local positive COVID-19 cases.

Two COVID closings

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Three businesses have closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The businesses, Gott’s Store and the two Sips Cafe locations, which includes Sips 2.0, have closed and have agreed to reopen when all employees have been tested and come back with a negative result.

Sips Cafe owner Jennifer Worcester said she and her staff have been strictly following the CDC guidelines for safe practice.

“We mask up, we sanitize,” she said in a conversation with the Islander. “I’m trying to keep people employed.”

Worcester has already closed her restaurants at least two other times this winter season out of precaution, but this was the first time there was an actual positive case among her crew. [Text Wrapping Break]“There is cross pollination with our employees,” she said. “I have put out to my employees they cannot come back until I see proof of a negative test.”

NextStep receives $20K grant

ELLSWORTH – The NextStep Domestic Violence Project has been selected as an award recipient of the 2020 Domestic Violence Shelter grant from The Mary Kay Foundation. The $20,000 grant is in support of the work that NextStep does in Hancock and Washington counties in its goal to eliminate domestic violence.

“This grant provides NextStep with essential resources that allow us to serve more individuals and families from across Hancock and Washington counties and beyond. We are honored to have been selected as a 2020 recipient for this important funding,” stated Kelly Brown, acting director of Next Step.