Island Briefs

Conners Emerson School PTSA program

BAR HARBOR — There are some families in the Conners Emerson community who struggle over the winter months, and unfortunately the need is even greater this year. In 2018, the PTSA at Conners Emerson introduced CES CARES, a program that distributes gift cards to help support Conners Emerson families in need. The holidays are a perfect time to spread goodwill, so if you are able, consider making a donation to lend a helping hand to members of the Conners Emerson community.

You may send donations to the school in an envelope marked “CES CARES” with a student, or mail donations to: Conners Emerson School, Attn: PTSA, 11 Eagle Lake Road, Bar Harbor, ME 04609.

Checks can be made out to CES PTSA with CES CARES in the memo. One hundred percent of donations will go towards purchasing gift cards to be distributed before the holidays to those families who could use some extra support at this time.

School budget update

BAR HARBOR— Conners Emerson Principal Barbara Neilly presented an updated school budget draft during the virtual Bar Harbor School Committee Meeting on Dec. 7. The updated draft was given to committee members to review and compare to the current year. The 2021-2022 school year budget involves new staffing recommendations for a full-time custodian and two new teachers.

New priest joins St. Saviour’s

BAR HARBOR — A new priest has joined St. Saviour’s church. Reverend Holly Hoffmann Hoffmann comes from St. Alban’s in Cape Elizabeth, where she is currently associate rector and executive director of St. Elizabeth’s Jubilee Center.

The priesthood is a second career for Hoffmann. Prior to entering seminary, she was a high school English teacher and associate dean of academics at Gould Academy in Bethel. She attended Yale Divinity School and was ordained in 2018.

New finance director

BAR HARBOR— Sarah Gilbert was approved to replace retiring Finance Director Stan Harmon’s at this week’s Town Council meeting. The motion to appoint the new finance director was approved unanimously at the virtual meeting. Gilbert has worked with Harmon for the last 15 years and knows the financial systems very well, said town officials.

Library offers home delivery

MOUNT DESERT — If you live in the village of Northeast Harbor and have trouble getting to the library to check out books, a member of the Northeast Harbor Library staff will bring them to you at no charge.

“When they call, we will check out the books right then,” said library director Elly Andrews. “Then we will deliver them and then go back in three weeks and pick them up or, if it’s a DVD, in one week.

“We are always trying to think of things we can offer. This is just another little way to connect during these dark times.”

Holiday book sale

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— New and used books are on sale at the Southwest Harbor Public Library through to the end of 2020.

There are tables of books in the Holmes Room of the library. Those interested in viewing the selection can call the library to make an appointment.

At the same time is the Fabric, Ribbon, Paper and Whatnot sale at which many fun finds abound.

Proceeds from all sales go to support the library’s operations and programs.

Scallop raffle

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Tis the season for scallops.

For those who enjoy the taste of fresh local scallops, the Southwest Harbor Public Library is hosting a scallop raffle. Tickets to enter to win one gallon of scallops fished locally are $1 each or $5 for six tickets.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the library at 244-7065 or by going to the library’s website’s Donate Now Page and make a ‘One-time Donation’ with a note including name, phone number and ‘scallop raffle.’

Radio play of “A Christmas Carol”

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Enjoy the story of “A Christmas Carol,” told by Trenton Elementary School’s fourth-grade students this Sunday.

Scheduled to air at 3 p.m. on WERU (89.9 FM) or streamed live at weru.org, a condensed version of the Dickens classic will be told by the students of Trenton teacher Snow Ross. Brittany Parker is the audio producer for the show.

Ross said she recognized her group’s dramatic abilities and wanted to give them a performance opportunity.

There will also be a link to the show on the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s website.