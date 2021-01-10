Indivisible MDI January meeting 

MOUNT DESERT — The monthly meeting of Indivisible MDI will be online and take place on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. The first meeting of 2021 will look ahead to the new legislative session, the new administration and what Indivisible MDI might do in 2021.

Rep. Genevieve MacDonald (District 134) will talk about her vision for the next session, her proposed legislation and answer questions. Among the issues she’ll discuss is tightening loopholes in Maine’s solid waste management laws. She authored a bill in response to a recent plastic spill in Penobscot Bay.

Rep. McDonald will be joined by Jim Vallette, MDI resident and president of Material Research L3C, which blazes new pathways of research into industrial practices and their worldwide impacts. Vallette will shed light on the recent plastic spill and discuss why coastal Maine is now on the path of least resistance for the world’s garbage. He will also share some thoughts about what we might be able to do beyond bag bans to reverse the tide of plastic packaging, products and waste.

Watch the Indivisible MDI Facebook pages for meeting details. To join the meeting, you may also send an email to [email protected]. Learn more about Indivisible MDI at indivisiblemdi.me.