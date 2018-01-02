Ice, cold ring in 2018

Bye-bye, 2017! It’s now been 18 years since the millennial panic at the end of 1999: “All four digits of the year will change. Business computers will implode and everyone will lose access to everything!”

Mother Nature ran out of heating stock, and the new year started off encouraging coziness. The temperature was a single digit, with a wind chill well below zero.

Many, many thanks to John and his crew from Acadia Fuel who came out this past Saturday and filled some very low and empty oil tanks! The idea of no fuel and the anticipated wind chill of -35 degrees was not nice; hearing the furnace kick on as needed was music to one’s ears.

The Friday afternoon mail boat brought people back to the island. Thursday’s boats had been cancelled because water blown by the wind immediately turned to ice on the windshields. A day was added to return trips. Those who were just off for a day of errands increased the number of bags. Peter Philbrook; Mary E. Schuch and Malcolm Fernald; Jeremy Alley, Katelyn Damon and Elliott Damon Hadlock were back from a long trip starting the night before in Colorado; Sally Rowan and Skip Stevens were back from Pittsburgh and the frequent stop outside Boston then an unexpected very relaxing stop in Camden thanks to Joy Sprague’s news of no boat that afternoon. David Thomas, Jeri and Ted Spurling and others filled the back of the mail boat with boxes and bags, with more inside. Getting off on the stairs at Islesford works well, especially in the really cold weather — people off, then the line on the stairs passing all the bags up.

Birthdays include Melissa Amuso on Jan. 4, followed by Mark Howard on Jan. 5 and Robin Fernald and Fritz Fernald on Jan 10.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at [email protected] and for Great Cranberry, email Eileen Richards at 244-5684 or call her at [email protected]