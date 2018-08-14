Here’s to the ladies

The 117th Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid Fair went off without a hitch on Wed, Aug. 8. Thank you to all who came and enjoyed the day.

Department Heads for this year’s fair were: Mary Wallace, “Barn” crafts; Heather Varnum and Aislynn McCafferty, lemonade; Gretchen Westphal, ice cream; John Murch, popcorn; Mark Alley, BBQ lunch; Susan Espinoza, lunch tickets; Nan Hadlock and Denise McCormick, clothing; Robin Freeman, bake sale; Jim and Katy Kehoe and family, raffle table; Colleen Bunker, Fish Pond; Gary Allen and Jim Gertmenian, field games; Holly Hartley, White Elephant; Sharon Witham, garden table; Laurie Wadsworth and Laurie Dobson, craft tables; Sophie Dowling, henna; Chloe Gagnon and Alice Murphy, face painting; Geoff Wadsworth, tent assembly and Jane Barton, silent auction.

Each of these people had many volunteers in their areas to help to make the fair a success. In other booths at the fair, Pam Cox sold her original coloring pages, Sarah McCracken had a table with her herb products and Philippe Donald displayed his original pieces of art.

Thank you and we will see you all next year at the 118th Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid Fair!

Thank you to all who donated prizes for the Ladies Aid Fair raffle table including: John Goodwin, 2 barge trips won by Bob Murch and the Singerling family; Beal & Bunker Boating, 2 10-trip tickets won by the Singerling family and the Mairs; an original piece of artwork by Fred Appell won by Don Wells; a landscape design consultation with Laurie Dobson, won by the Wooleys; original art by Ahni Kruger, won by Colleen Bunker; Katherine Shorey and a blue bird box won by Stafford Keegin.

Amanda Bracy donated a 10-trip ticket from Cranberry Cove Boating, won by Ingrid Gaither; Sharon Witham donated original art, won by Paul Hewes; Mary Wallace donated a loaf of lemon-blueberry bread and a cinnamon swirl bread, won by the Day family and the Mairs; Holly Hartly donated an original ceramic bowl won by the Cumming family.

An original piece of artwork donated by Kathi Smith was won by the Sullivan’s, a ladybug needlepoint kit donated by Katy Kehoe was won by Beverly Sanborn, the sea glass jewelry donated by Lisa Hall was won by Alice Murphy, a lobster themed cooler donated by Leslie Watson was won by John Murch and a Great Cranberry Island Zentangle drawing by Katy Kehoe was won by the Rome family.

Pam Cox donated an original design coloring pages and pencils, won by the Mair family; the Day family and Sam King won the two dolls donated by Laurie Wadsworth, Rebecca Guyver donated original artwork which was won by Jean Seanor.

Maple syrup donated by Ken Norton donated maple syrup which was won by a guest at the Perry home. Sam King donated found art “A Day on the Water” with the winning ticket belonging to the Buchsbaums. A beautiful handmade item made by Aid member Beverly Sanborn was won by Pixie Lauer.

Thank you to all your support of the Ladies Aid.

A beautiful memorial was held for longtime summer resident and friend to all, Joan Shorey on Sat, Aug. 11 at the Cranberry Isles Congregational Church. The church was filled with family and friends who gathered to share memories and to say good bye to this amazing woman. Joan passed away at her home in Washington, D.C. in February.

Joan is survived by three of her children, Everett Shorey (Amy Shorey), Alden Lattu (Gordon Lattu), Katherine Shorey and Nina Shorey, widow of her son David Shorey; her grandchildren, Joshua Gill (Natasha Ericta), Rachel Shorey (Eliza Cava), Margot Shorey (Avery Ash), Clyde Shorey (Hannah Spurlock), Ian Herold, James Herold and Paula Lattu; and her great-granddaughter, Lena Cava. Joan was predeceased by her husband, friend and companion of 63 years, Ev Shorey, who was also a well loved member of the Cranberry Island Community.

Earl Brechlin will present a program on the German submarine shoot-down of US Navy Blimp K-14 off the shore of Cranberry Isles during World War II in the Arts Center on Sat, Aug. 18 at 4:30.

A repeat of the film “Ashley Bryan-I know a Man” will be held in the Arts Center on Sun, Aug. 19 at 3:00.

Phil Whitney will show another Great Cranberry Island Historical Society slide show in the Arts. Center on Mon, Aug. 20 at 7:30.

The Acadia Chamber Music Ensemble will perform at a Dinner/Concert at Cranberry House on Wed, Aug. 22. The dinner is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. with the concert following at 7:30. Tickets are $30.00. Advanced reservations are required by Sun, Aug. 19. Please contact the museum reception desk at 244-7800 for reservations and/or information.

The Islesford Boatworks summer work is over. Saturday included races of miniature sailboats the kids built as projects for learning about, along with their work on the St. Ayles skiff. Because she is a connection between the two islands, the boat builders chose the name Bridge.

She is painted school-bus yellow and has seat cushions like those in school buses. The numbers on her right/starboard side are 04625-04646, the zip codes of the two island post offices.

Bridge made several trips around the harbor near the Blue Duck, the new Islesford Boatworks boathouse.

A wonderful treat for the day was Tony Archino’s presence. He and his son, Hank, came up from South Carolina on Friday to be here for the Boatworks launch day and much of Sunday to celebrate the launching of Bridge.

We’re looking forward to seeing who wins Fudge in the raffle at the Islesford Town Fair. Fudge was one of Richard Hill’s boats which Boatworks restored this summer.

Islesford’s movies next week: Downstairs will show “The Caine Mutiny,” starring Robert Francis, Humphrey Bogart, Fred MacMurray, and Van Johnson. Upstairs will be the 2003 version of Kangaroo Jack (PG). “Two friends get caught up with the mob and are forced to deliver $50,000 to Australia. Enter a kangaroo who steals the money bag and…”

Birthdays: Jim Amuso and Serena Spurling each blow out candles on the 17. Emmett Ellsworth Stapelman will turn 1 on Aug. 18. Paul Brumaghim adds another on Aug. 20, followed by Sheila Krasnow on Aug. 21. Sheila & Iann Krasnow also celebrate their anniversary on Aug. 21.

“Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree it will live its whole life believing it is stupid.” Albert Einstein (1879-1955)

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at [email protected]. For Great Cranberry, email Eileen Richards at [email protected]