‘Game On’ event set for Jan. 25

BAR HARBOR — The third annual “Game On” event is set for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church.

It will be a full day of card, board, video and kid games. As well as fantasy and role-playing games and more.

There is no entry fee, but donations will be accepted for the benefit of the community meal program, Open Table.

Some of the games that will be featured are Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, Mao: The Mysterious Card Game, Settlers of Catan and chess. Cribbage and Rocket League tournaments will also take place, with prizes for the winners.

Game players of all ages are welcome to come for any portion of the day.

Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more can contact gameonmdi@gmail.com or find “Game On” on Facebook.