Free Zoom series offers resources for resilience 

BAR HARBOR — Beginning Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m., The Whole Heath Center will begin a free six week Zoom class series with director Paul Weiss called “The Inner Allies of Resilience – How Understanding Our Body, Brain, Heart and Breath Gives Us an Extra Edge.”

“Modern psychology identifies many of the external skills and characteristics of resilience,” says Weiss, “such as finding purpose, building connection, regulating emotions; but sometimes we may not know where to begin. Knowing where to turn for our own inner resources can be very empowering.”

Weiss brings decades of experience to his teaching. He founded The Whole Health Center in1981, and it has seen a lot of cultural and technological change in its 40 years.

“Like many of us,” says Weiss, “I’m terribly attached to sharing the heart space of person to person, or a circle of people. I was resistant to teaching or treating online. This year it became clear that, for now, it was Zoom or nothing. We’re all getting used to it.”

Since the end of March, Weiss has been counseling as well as teaching classes on Zoom, which include early-morning meditations, qigong health exercises and talks on many aspects of human development and personal growth. During this past year, the center has offered all of its Zoom classes for free, but donations are welcome.

For more information or for a link to the current class series, go to the schedule section of TheWholeHealthCenter.org, email [email protected] or call (207) 288-4128.