Free self-reflection workshop offered

ELLSWORTH — The holiday season can be so busy that even when the dust settles, it is hard to make time to reflect on the past year and what we want most to accomplish in the new year. The Beth Wright Cancer Center will be offering a free workshop that presents a perfect opportunity to take a break and focus on goals.

The workshop titled Self-Reflection for the New Year will be led by local mindfulness specialist Jen Harry. Harry will guide participants with a series of structured written exercises to reflect on the past year. This will allow awareness of life’s blessings and the support received as well as a focus on personal accomplishments and actions. The group will take time to create personal goals for the upcoming year and create a clear action plan. Harry will provide tips and practices to keep participants on track. All materials will be provided.

The workshop will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center, 23 Commerce Park in Ellsworth. The workshop is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.bethwrightcancercenter.org and click on the event slide or call 664-0339.