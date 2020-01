ELLSWORTH — Chef Cas Dowden will be at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a winter cooking class.

Chef Dowden encourages participants to join her in preparing casseroles for the oven and stews for the stovetop. Participants can learn some cooking tips and techniques while joining in the fun and stay to sample the food prepared.

Contact 664-0339.