Foster, Van Arnam to marry

BAR HARBOR — Tod and Suze Foster have announced the engagement of their daughter, Meaghan, to Ethan Van Arnam.

Ethan is the son of Jean and Peter Van Arnam of Waterford, Conn. Meaghan attended local schools; received a BA from Carleton College and a master’s degree from Harvard’s Graduate School of Education.

She is a consultant at 2 Revolutions, a national education design lab striving to transform the American education system.

Ethan received a BA from Bowdoin College and a Ph.D. from Caltech. He completed post-doctoral work at Harvard. He is an Assistant Professor of Chemistry at the W. M. Keck Science Department of Claremont McKenna, Pitzer, and Scripps Colleges.

The couple live in Claremont, Calif. A 2020 wedding is planned.