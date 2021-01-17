Exploring the Jesup’s medallions  

BAR HARBOR—The Jesup Memorial Library’s building features a series of medallions both outside and inside the historic building. The medallions include a three-masted ship, a rose surrounded by a belt, a crab catching a butterfly, a dolphin entwined around an anchor, a pelican feeding three chicks as well as other symbols accompanied by cryptic phrases.

Join the Jesup for a virtual panel discussion with Carl Little, author and art critic; Véronique Plesch, professor of Art History at Colby College; and Kat Stefko, director of the George J. Mitchell Department of Special Collections & Archives at Bowdoin College, as they discuss the medallions in a Zoom presentation, Monday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

Little is the author of many art books, most recently, “Paintings of Portland.” From 1980 to 1985, he worked for Lucien Goldschmidt, a rare books and prints and drawings dealer in New York City. His essays and reviews appear in The Island Journal, Chebacco and Hyperallergic. He lives and writes on Mount Desert Island.

Plesch is the author of books and articles on subjects such as late medieval and Renaissance iconography, Alpine art, passion plays, early modern graffiti and contemporary art. Plesch was president of the International Association of Word and Image Studies from 2008–2017. She has curated several exhibitions and is one of the editors of the Maine Arts Journal: Union of Maine Visual Arts Quarterly.

Stefko is the associate librarian for Discovery, Digitization and Special Collections, and director of the George J. Mitchell Department of Special Collections & Archives at Bowdoin College.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for the event. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/medallions or email [email protected].