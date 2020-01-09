Events scheduled at Lamoine Grange

LAMOINE — Lamoine 150! and the Lamoine-Bayside Grange are hosting an afternoon of cribbage at the Grange Hall on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Players of all ages and abilities are welcome. Just bring a pack of playing cards and a cribbage board, if you have one.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall, a program titled “The Neighborhoods of Lamoine: Post Offices, Schoolhouses and Rough Roads” will be presented.

Lamoine was once a collection of smaller neighborhood communities. The program will include recollections about the post offices, schoolhouses and neighborhood issues that brought Lamoiners together in the past.

Refreshments will be served.

This program is being sponsored by Lamoine 150! in collaboration with the Lamoine Historical Society.