Dudman memorial set

A memorial service for Helen Dudman will take place at the Jordan Funeral Home in Ellsworth on Saturday, March 17, at 11 a.m. Our sympathy goes to Iris Dudman and her children, Rosa and Lillian Mayer, and to Northeast Harbor’s Martha Dudman and her children, Georgia and Richard Howland.

This past week, Sarah McCracken and Paul Hewes were approved through the Cranberry Isles Realty Trust to be the new occupants of the “Rice” house on GCI. Sadly, the house’s most recent tenant, Rosalie Kell, had to move off-island this winter, and although the island will miss her warm presence, an open CIRT house is making it possible for one young couple to stay on GCI.

Finding and keeping affordable rentals on an island where real estate is often only affordable for summer residents can be tough. Noticing this trend, islanders founded CIRT in 1996 to purchase homes on each island that would always remain affordable rentals for year-round residents. This gives those trying to make it on the island a chance to have a secure place to live while they build security for themselves within the community. The slow decline of working year-round communities is an issue that many outer islands along the coast of Maine struggle to combat. Each island does it differently, but on the Cranberry Isles, many are grateful for CIRT and both the year-round and summer residents who help to keep the organization running.

Anna Fernald made cake for the coffee hour at the Islesford Library on Tuesday. Only a few people got there, David Thomas, Ashley Bryan and Sally Rowan. Cindy Thomas was hands-on with the coffee and water for those wanting tea.

This week has been crazy, with strong wind with worse gusts leading to transportation cancellation. The end of the previous week included two cancelled boat days. When the mail boat made its first delivery in several days, there were a lot of bags and boxes of incoming mail. Joy Sprague sent out more than the usual amount.

Many thanks to Chris Costello for bringing Cody Seavey and Acadia Fuel workers to Great Cranberry and Islesford on Friday. Power had gone out Thursday morning, and the wind was so strong no boat was going out. They left Northeast Harbor at 7 a.m. Islesford refrigerators kicked on about noon. Thank you, Chris, and special thanks to those from Bangor who fixed the problems.

Elliott Damon Hadlock will blow out candles on March 15. Martha Miller’s birthday is March 16. Curtis Thormann will cut cake on March 18, as will Adele Palmer. Jim Parrish has a birthday dinner on March 21.