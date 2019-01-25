Donation and gifts

Bank employees support Acadia Homes for Students and Healthy Acadia

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Employees of First National Bank recently raised $858.17 for Acadia Homes for Students through the bank’s Casual for a Cause program. Employees make a contribution to a nominated non-profit organization in exchange for dressing casually on Fridays for one month.

Serving the MDI community since 1990, Acadia Homes for Students is a non-profit organization of educators and community members committed to helping young people succeed in school when traditional sources of support are absent. AHS offers financial support for 2 to 4 students each year who attend school within the MDI Regional School System.

Through the same program, First National Bank employees in Bar Harbor raised $519.57 for Healthy Acadia.

Healthy Acadia works on a broad range of community health initiatives that help Hancock and Washington Counties to thrive. Since 2001, the organization has have convened and facilitated numerous collaborative community efforts with shared leadership from many sectors.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 16 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot Counties.

Support for food pantries

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Food Pantry and the Westside Food Pantry recently received cash donations from the Bar Harbor Garden Club, as well as individual club members. The funds will be used to purchase much-needed food for families in need.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs, Inc.

Toy drive a success

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust announced that its first Holiday Toy Drive, which concluded on Dec. 21, collected more than 1,260 toys.

“All the toys have been delivered to local non-profits who distributed them to children in the community,” said Joe Schmitt of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

"All the toys have been delivered to local non-profits who distributed them to children in the community," said Joe Schmitt of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.