Cranberry Isles: Wreath season is here

There was a hefty storm Saturday afternoon and into the night. Somehow, there are still some leaves on some of the trees, and the temperature managed to hold pretty well despite the strong wind. The power flicked off a couple of times Saturday night, but didn’t disappear as it had in the last big storm. Sunday was gorgeous.

There will be a meeting of the Ladies Aid on Sat, Nov 17 at 1 p.m. to discuss plans for the Community Thanksgiving and to work on crafts for the Christmas Fair which is on Dec. 8.

The Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid is taking orders for 12-inch decorated Christmas wreaths for $25 each. You choose the color of your bow and we will do the rest. Please see Eileen Richards for details or e-mail her at sista3854@yahoo.com. The Aid will not be mailing these this year. Pick-up will be in Northeast Harbor or delivery to the residents of Cranberry Isles only. Members and volunteers will gather at the Aid on the evening of Fri, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. to organize the activity and start decorating! Wreaths will be delivered starting Sunday, Nov. 24. Happy holidays all.

There will be a Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Ladies Aid building on Great Cranberry Island on Thanksgiving Day, Thurs, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. This is a potluck event with the turkeys being donated and cooked to perfection by Mark Alley and Colleen Bunker, mashed potatoes and biscuits will be courtesy of the Colby family and beverages by the Ladies Aid. This will be a buffet style meal so bring an item for dinner and/or dessert and give thanks for all our many blessing with your friends and neighbors. Folks may arrive at anytime to visit, assist with meal preparations or just have an hors d’oeuvre before the meal. If you have any questions, please see Mark, Colleen or Eileen. We hope to see you at the Aid.

The November Dip of the Month came early. Barb Fernald writes: “November dip before it gets any colder. Joy Sprague, Cindy Thomas, and yours truly. Tide was pretty low. Water temperature was 50.4 degrees in Bar Harbor. It has dipped to 49 in the last few days. We were accompanied by a sweet little sun dog in the sky, followed by a spectacular fly-over of a great blue heron. He must be one of the last to head south. A perfect November dip. Year #17 begins!”

Birthdays: David Brooks cuts the cake on Nov. 9, as does Jessie Krasnow . Kate Chaplin and Bettina Reece follow suit on the 13th, and Katie Morse Fernald on the 15th. Happy Birthday, all!

Happy birthday wishes to Kathy Graven on Nov. 13 with Terry Savage and Geoff Wadsworth celebrating on Nov. 14. Josslyn Zuck will celebrate on Nov. 17 and Charlotte will be serving up a birthday meal to her husband George Harlan on Nov. 18. Jameson Deane Garvey will be another year older on Nov. 22 and Blue Morales will blow out candles on Nov. 24. Best wishes to all for a very happy birthday.

