Cranberry Isles: Weathering the storm with hospitality

The nor’easter hitting last Wednesday and Thursday has been the subject of conversation this week. Along with much of the rest of coastal Maine, the Cranberry Isles lost electricity Thursday.

Just as constant as the probability of storms in autumn, neighborly kindness and generosity abounds on the islands. Jim Amuso had his generator going early Thursday morning and posted a coffee invitation on the town information page. Prior to the nor’easter, Sam Donald posted for Cranberry Island Boat Yard that four moorings were available for those needing one during the storm. On both islands, many invited neighbors to visit for essentials like water and warmth or just for company during the power outage.

Generators ran Thursday and Friday. On Thursday night, though, many islanders lost internet when a fault occurred in the Axiom generator on Cranberry. Thankfully, Emera worked hard, including moving a downed tree on Sand Beach Road, and had everyone’s electricity restored by Friday evening.

All runs on the mail boat and the commuter ferry were cancelled on Thursday and classes were cancelled at Ashley Bryan School, but Sharon Leckbee Daley, who had been on Islesford Wednesday, stayed to give flu shots on Thursday morning. Thank you Sharon!

The ramp at the Manset dock was partially under water by Friday morning and Jim Fortune remarked that seasonal use was over since the floats were slated to be hauled out over the following days.

Caring Hands of Maine Dental Center will hold a dental clinic at the Ladies Aid Community Center on Great Cranberry, Oct. 25. A free commute is available for Islesford residents, courtesy of the Healthcare Committee. Call 667-6789 for an appointment.

The Beal & Bunker mail boat ferry changed to winter hours Monday, Oct. 21. There are three boats a day on weekdays, with the first boat leaving Northeast Harbor at 7:30 a.m. , the second leaving at 11 a.m. and the last one leaving at 3:30 p.m. On Sundays, there will be only two boats, the 7:30 a.m. run and the 3:30 p.m. run. Please contact Beal & Bunker for full schedules and information.

Happy birthday to Chris White and to Madeline Avery on Oct. 25. Happy birthday to Finn McGuiness on Oct. 26. On Oct. 28, happy birthday wishes to young Ezra Bunker and Russell Wedge. Happy birthday to Kristen Blodgette and Louis Millar on Oct. 30.

“Tension is who you think you should be, relaxation is who you are.” -Chinese Proverb

