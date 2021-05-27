Cranberry Isles: Was that thunder? No, just an earthquake 

It’s almost Memorial Day in the Cranberry Isles. Temperatures have remained warm, with plenty of sunshine and some needed rain. There were no storms this past week, but several islanders thought they heard thunder Friday night. It was actually a 1.9 magnitude earthquake near Tremont at 12:33 a.m., technically very early Saturday morning. There was no reported damage.

Looking for some goodies? The Islesford Neighborhood House Library’s popular annual bake sale will be held this Saturday from 11 a.m. until all items are sold. Bakers and buyers are appreciated.

Boatworks on Islesford has great news for island teens. They have developed a new program that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Teen Apprenticeship Program will be offering a “one year only paid apprenticeship” for teens. Applicants who will be age 13 in 2021 can apply for an unpaid apprenticeship, while those who are at least 14 can apply for the paid internship. The Boatworks website states that “Apprentices must be able to work the full 4 weeks of the program. Apprentices will be required to work 3 weekly 3–hour sessions.” Pay for the apprenticeships will be $10 per hour. Applications are due by June 15. The program will run from July 13 through Aug. 7. Thanks to Anthony Archino for sharing this information. For full details on this exciting opportunity, check out the Islesford Boatworks website at islefordboatworks.org.

Memorial Day weekend means several openings and activities on Great Cranberry. Cranberry House officially opens for the summer season on Friday, May 28. Businesses opening include: Hitty’s Café, Preble-Marr Museum, Whale’s Tale Gift Shop and Sea Wind 2nd Chance Shop. Phil Whitney says, “We are looking forward to a busy, post-pandemic season of programs, events and varied activities.”

Sophie Robinson, a senior at UMaine Orono, has joined Cranberry House for the season. Her duties will include archiving work, staffing the museum reception desk and providing support for events and kids’ activities. Cranberry House and Islanders welcome you to Cranberry Island, Sophie!

Happy birthday to Dick Atlee and Ted Spurling on May 27. Happy anniversary to two couples celebrating that day, Kate and Abe Philbrook and Alex Johnston and Kate Valenta. On May 28, happy anniversary to Andrea Ruby and Ben Stevens. Happy birthday on May 29 to Hannah Folsom, Polly Bunker and Marvin Ott. Happy birthday, on June 1, to Johnathan Bennett and Isabel Weibel. Happy birthday also to Carol Smith Hathaway, Ken McCafferty and Holly Stanley.

Have a happy and safe Memorial Day, Cranberry Islanders!

“Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history.” – Mary Roach

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].