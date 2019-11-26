Cranberry Isles: Want to move to GCI?

The Cranberry Isles saw more cloudy days than clear, this week, including pop-up gale warnings and seas rough enough to prompt a rescheduling of Saturday’s morning mail boat run. Paul Hewes announced on Friday that Saturday’s 7:30 a.m. run would be cancelled, stating the company would run a 9 a.m. boat, instead.

The Town of Cranberry Isles posted a notice for residents who park in the Northeast Harbor lot during the winter months. The plow company has posted signs prohibiting parking in the lower left corner of the lot, in space numbers 89, 90 and 91. The area will be used for snow storage during the plow season to facilitate plowing. Vehicles parked in those spaces will need to move to different spots.

Congratulations to Ellen Gellerstedt whose daughter Mary Myers gave birth to a baby girl on Nov. 20.

Proud Grandpa JC Camelio reports an exciting delivery: “After some delays from her due date, the baby decided to forego the usual hours of delivery and began to arrive before the midwife could be there. Luckily, Ellen (a pediatrician) was on hand to help with delivering her newest granddaughter.” JC reports mother, father Jon, 2 year-old big brother Aven, and Grammie are all doing well.

Cranberry Isles Realty Trust (CIRT) has listed a home for rent on Great Cranberry Island. The Rice House, 88 Cranberry Road, a two bedroom, year-round home, is subject to income and occupancy restrictions. The application process will end on Dec. 15. For additional information and an application, please contact Bill Dowling, general manager at dowlingw23@gmail.com or call (207) 479-3327.

The Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid Society is making holiday wreaths for sale. Colleen Bunker says, “They are gorgeous and made with fun and love.” They are $25 each. Those wishing to order are asked to call Eileen Richards at 244-3328 or Colleen at 266-9753.

Happy Thanksgiving to the families and friends of the Cranberry Isles. May your day be filled with joy, laughter and the company of those you love.

Happy birthday to Janice Murch on Nov. 28. On Nov. 30, happy birthday to Mark Alley and Noel Guadeloupe Hazel Cabrera. Happy birthday to Rebecca Sanborn on Dec. 1. Happy birthday, on Dec. 3, to Erin Fernald Gray.

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” -John F. Kennedy

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.