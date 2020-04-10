Cranberry Isles: Volunteers help out

According to returning birds, and crocuses peeking through the dirt in some island yards, spring is here. However, temperatures remain on the cool side. Both boats were cancelled on Friday, April 3, due to high winds and rough seas.

The women of the Dip of the Month Club aren’t intimidated by a little cool weather, though. Kudos to Cindy Thomas for taking to the water last Wednesday. Following social distancing protocol, Cindy was accompanied by her husband David, who did not dip.

During the period of quarantine, islanders continue the tradition of supporting one another. Erin and Aaron Gray manage bulk orders of dry goods and cold items through their Pine Tree Market on a weekly basis. Amy Palmer and the Islesford Fisherman’s Co–op continue taking orders and delivering goods from the Oakhurst Dairy. The mail boat and Beal and Bunker continue to coordinate the delivery of food, medicine and other necessities. Volunteers, like Rosalee Kell, carry grocery orders from Southwest Food Mart to the dock at Northeast Harbor. Thank you to everyone helping us stay safe at home during this difficult time.

Please contact Cranberry Isles Health Officer Cari Alley if you would like one of the handmade masks she has on Islesford and Great Cranberry. She has toddler masks on the way for smaller children, as well.

Happy birthday to Kyle Krasnow on April 9 and to Judy Ravenhill on April 10. On April 13, birthday wishes go to David Thomas. Happy birthday to Lydnsay Eysnogle, Peter Philbrook and Brendan Ravenhill on April 14. Happy birthday wishes to Anne Watson on April 15.

“Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer.” –Anita Krizzan

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barba[email protected].