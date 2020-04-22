Cranberry Isles: Victory Gardeners

While spring may have arrived in the Cranberry Isles, winter is still making the occasional appearance with sleet, snow and winds. Nevertheless, Victory Gardeners are discussing plantings while small boats are being prepared for the season and, on Islesford, the main float is now in use.

Social distancing is still being observed, so many activities are being moved to online locations. Thanks to the Sunbeam crew with Maine Seacoast Mission for providing an online Monday Coffee Hour to help keep everyone connected. Please contact the mission for directions on joining these events.

Town officials and the local health officer continue providing information and support to residents. We are all thankful for their assistance, along with that of boat crews, postmasters, retail workers, delivery personnel and residents on both islands who support the community through their generosity and kindness.

The staff at Great Cranberry General Store would like to remind islanders that they continue deliveries to Islesford as always. We appreciate Hollie Stanley’s steadfast work and Patrick’s help in making sure groceries get on the boat. Please contact Hollie or the store for information about ordering supplies and for general information regarding the store’s pandemic response.

Local Health Officer Cari Alley reported that children’s masks have arrived. She would like to get them out to families as soon as possible. Please contact Cari if you need children’s masks or adult masks.

The town website contains updated information about the pandemic, town actions and regulations. There are emergency pantries on both islands, so please don’t hesitate to reach out to your community with any needs.

Staying connected is always important, especially during times like these. News, such as births, marriages, triumphs, promotions and school successes helps bring us together. Please send any news items to the email listed at the end of this column. We’re happy to quote you directly or, if you prefer, write or edit your items for you.

Happy birthday to David Axlerod and Barbara Meyers on April 23. Happy birthday to Steven Philbrook on April 24. On April 25, happy birthday to Oliver Blank and Johnny Myers. Happy birthday to Eric Dyer on April 26 and to John Zuck on April 27. Happy anniversary to Sally Rowan and Ralph “Skip” Stevens on April 28. Also, on April 28, happy birthday to Olivia Grace Johnston.

“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” Confucius

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].