Cranberry Isles: Trivia Night a success

The Cranberry Isles passed another week of temperatures alternating between single digits and the 40s. There is a little snow covering mixed with ice, but the roads, pier and parking areas are clear. Chickadees, cowbirds and American crows have been visiting a few island gardens, reminding people that spring will eventually return.

Tuesday’s coffee hour was missing one of its regulars. Anna Fernald was taken ill, though she did send her cornbread to join Cindy Thomas’s lovely lemon pound cake. On Wednesday, Rick Alley reported that Anna was feeling great. Everyone looks forward to seeing her next Tuesday. This week’s attendees included Serena Spurling, Skip Stevens, Sally Rowan, David Thomas, Kaitlyn Duggan, Mary Schuck, Malcolm Fernald, Tom Powell, Brigid Powell, Padraig Powell, Lewis Powell, Lyndsay Eysnogle, Jason Pickering, Kathleen Lake and Jeff Pease.

Last Thursday, Kim Turner hosted a Trivia Night at the Islesford Neighborhood House, which, by all accounts was a success. Rumor has it this may become a regular occurrence.

Happy birthday to Kyleigh Amber Hawes on Feb. 27. Happy birthday to Amanda Smith on March 2 and to Molleson O’Donovan March 3.

“Some people steer by the light from the stars, while others steer by the lights from each passing ship.” -Unknown

