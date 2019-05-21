Cranberry Isles: Track team finishes strong

Thanks, in part, to recent rainy days, the sound of lawn mowers has joined the chorus of birds and frogs on the islands. Some lanes and yards are sporting daffodils and forsythia, and brightly colored children’s bikes are showing up at the schoolyard.

Summer season has begun. The Sea Princess has already started bringing island visitors, Islesford’s co-op shop is set to open on May 25 and The Islesford Dock Restaurant opens on May 31.

On Great Cranberry, The Preble-Marr Museum and Hitty’s Café at Cranberry House will open for the 2019 season on Friday, May 24. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., daily. Bring on the sunshine!

Eileen Richards shares news from the Ladies Aid: “The Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid will hold their Annual Memorial Weekend Dinner on Sunday, May 26, at 6 p.m. The menu includes pulled pork on Kaiser rolls, a wonderful assortment of side dishes, blackberry crumble with whipped cream/ice cream for dessert and hot and cold beverages. The meal will be $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and kids under 5 eat for free. A raffle will be held with tickets being $1 each or six for $5. Colleen Bunker and Mark Alley will be your hosts for the evening festivities. We hope to see you at the Aid!”

On Tuesday, at the Islesford library coffee hour, Anna Fernald brightened the rainy day with her homemade biscuits, still warm from the oven, and Dick Atlee’s wonderful jam. Those present included Ashley Bryan, Cindy Thomas, David Thomas, Jamie Dreier, Bob Mocarsky, Pat Mocarsky, Katie Fernald, Briggs Gray, Mary Schuch, Malcolm Fernald, Lindsay Eysnogle, Marina Pickering, Becca Powell, Lewis Powell, Jeff Pease and Barbara Caldwell-Pease.

The Coast Guard has replaced the navigation marker pole at Long Ledge. Though rumor has it the ospreys have built a nest elsewhere, passengers on the Saturday morning ferry could see an osprey on the new marker. Hopefully, they are considering a return to the old neighborhood.

Linda and Captain Dan Lunt report the Miss Lizzie has been fitted with new, clear windows. The Miss Lizzie, used as the winter commuter boat for Cranberry Isles, does the commuter run between Bar Harbor and Winter Harbor in the summer.

Calling bakers and those who love goodies: Islesford Neighborhood House Library will host its annual bake sale on Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. until all is gone. Contact Cindy Thomas for more information.

The Islesford Memorial Day March will begin at 9 a.m. at Ashely Bryan School on Monday, May 27.

Congratulations to the Cranberry Isles outdoor track team and their proud coach Ric Gaither, on finishing their season, competing as part of a combined MDI middle school team. Kariah Sumner competed in shot put, discus, the 100- meter dash and the long jump. Jessica Sanborn competed in shot put and discus. April Mocarsky competed in the 100-meter dash. Carmen Walls competed in the shot put and discus. Samson Gaither participated in shot put, discus and the long jump.

Congratulations to Samson Gaither who qualified and was invited to the Almquist Invitational, a regional competition taking place on Monday, May 20. Samson was invited for shot put and discus.

Brenna Sullivan, lovely in royal blue and lace, attended the Mount Desert Island High School Prom on Saturday.

Deepest gratitude and appreciation to those who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom and safety of their fellow citizens, and to the family and friends who supported them in their service. Have a beautiful, safe Memorial Day.

Happy birthday to Gene Porcaro and Holly Hartley on May 23. Happy birthday to Ben Stevens on May 24 and Emery Louise Day and Christopher Hathaway on May 26. Happy birthday to Dick Atlee and Ted Spurling on May 27.

Happy anniversary to Alex Johnston and Kate Valenta, and to Kate and Abe Philbrook on May 27. Happy anniversary to Andrea Ruby and Ben Stevens on May 28.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.