Cranberry Isles: The spirit of friendship

The Cranberry Isles received enough snow this week to brighten the fields and frost the evergreens. The islands may be at their most beautiful in winter. White banks sparkle in the morning sun, crossed by lavender shadows, changing to indigo in the evening, contrasting with the blue-green sea.

Islesford’s Christmas party was the highlight of the week. Long tables bore numerous pizzas, vegetables, cookies and Oscar Delagarza’s tamales. A good crowd filled almost every available seat.

Under the excellent direction of drama teacher Kathleen Lake, Ashley Bryan students presented a delightful program of song and short plays. Santa showed up with presents for the young (and the young at heart). Attendees went home with full hands, full bellies and full hearts.

Thanks to everyone who worked to make the evening a success including Joy Sprague, Tammy Palmer, Cindy Thomas, Denise McCormick, Mitch McCormick, Nan Hadlock, Kathleen Lake and Katya Mocarsky.

The equally lovely Great Cranberry Christmas Party was rescheduled from Dec. 14 to Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. It took place at the Ladies’ Aid. Everyone brought potluck appetizers and the Maine Seacoast Mission brought gifts for the young and elderly on the island.

On Dec. 20, carolers on Great Cranberry Island treated residents to songs, children gave out handmade gifts and carolers finished with a hot cocoa social.

Ellen Gellerstedt announced the Islesford Book Club’s next meeting is set for Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. in the Islesford Library. The book is “The Storied Life of AJ Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin. Everyone who is interested is invited to read the short book and join the meeting for a “rousing discussion.”

Happy birthday to Bruce Gribble and John Stainton on Dec. 26. On Dec. 27, happy birthday wishes go to Peter Buchsbaum. Happy birthday, on Dec. 29, to Maude Wedge and, on Dec. 30, happy birthday to Richard Hill. Happy Anniversary to Ric and Ingrid Gaither on Dec. 31. Happy birthday to Fran Porcaro on Jan. 1, 2020.

Happiest New Year to residents and friends of the Cranberry Isles. May the coming year bring happiness and prosperity and may generosity, kindness and the spirit of friendship continue to bless the islands.

“Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start.” -Nido Qubein

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com