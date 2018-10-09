Cranberry Isles: Tears and tributes

Great Cranberry was awash with tears, tributes and celebrations over the Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day Weekend.

Family and friends gathered at the Bunker Cemetery on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 6 to say their final farewell to Leona MaCallister. Leona, who passed away at the age of 96 on Sept. 6, was daughter of Elisha Bunker and Annie Spurling-Bunker. Leona was co-owner of the Cranberry Cove Restaurant for 12 years on Great Cranberry Island. Leona was predeceased by brother Edgar Bunker, sister Ada Rice, sister Charlene Allen and her husband, Eugene (Red) MaCallister. She is survived by her sister Pauline Bunker, two daughters, Janice MaCallister, Lorraine Bracy, several nieces and nephews and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A walking tribute to Peter Eldredge took place on Saturday, Oct. 6 as the community gathered at the town dock to walk to Hitty’s Café for refreshments and memories to be shared by the group. Pete was the husband of Cranberry Isles school teacher Audrey Noether and a friend to all who met him. Pete passed away Sept 30. Peter was a wonderful artist and many of his artworks adorn the walls of friends, family and art collectors across the country. He will be missed for his humor and kindness. Our condolences to his family.

A pig roast was held at the home of Sarah McCracken and Paul Hewes on the afternoon of Oct. 7 with a large crowd turning out to socialize and partake of some very delicious food. Thank you for a wonderful event.

Things were coming off at the Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid as members gathered to prepare the fish chowder for the Harvest Supper held on Sunday, Oct 7. Two “Peeling Parties” were held over the weekend. On Friday night a group sat around the old wooden table peeling potatoes and onions and sharing stories of Fair chowders of the past and the many reprimands for taking too much peel off of the many spuds peeled for those Fair feasts. A second party was held to peel apples from Colleen Bunker’s tree for the delicious apple crisp served for dessert. A wonderful tradition of sharing and story telling is part of the Ladies Aid and last weekend was a wonderful example of that. Thank you to all who decorated, baked, peeled, cleaned, washed dishes and attended the dinner. Our next meal will be a Community Thanksgiving …more on that later.

Last month, Stefanie Alley’s father, Karl Stefan, passed away in Melbourne, Florida. He was 102 years old, and had had a fascinating life in the Navy, followed by aeronautical engineering. He spent much of his life flying whatever flew, including hot air balloons. His full obituary can be found at: afcfcare.com/obituaries/karl-henry-stefan/.

Cindy Thomas says that Ashley Bryan’s reading at the library is always a good time for Marina Pickering and Zinnia Gray. This week, Ashley read from his new book, “Blooming Beneath the Sun,” which will be released next April, followed by a library favorite, “Mr. Wuffles.” His friend Leslie Tryon read her book “Albert’s Alphabet.” What a wonderful treat! Thank you Ashley and Leslie.

Barb and Bruce Fernald went to Baltimore for a few days with Stephanie, Robin, Henry, and Cora Mae Austin-Fernald.

Cindy, Stef, Barb Fernald, and Joy Sprague have celebrated 16 yrs of Dip of the Month! Congratulations! It’s almost time to have hot coffee and a heated car waiting.

Joy decided to swim every day of summer back on June 21, and went a few days into autumn for a total of 101. She has now hauled in her boat and traps, so she’ll dip each month, but no more splashing with lobsters.

Plan ahead: Monday, Oct. 22, the championship cross-country meet will begin at 4:00 p.m. at MDI high school. Come cheer for current Cranberry kids and our alums.

It’s that time of year again. The tour boats season is ending and the Islesford lobster shack that served many of them is closing for the winter on Oct. 13. Many thanks all who worked there since last spring. It’s been great to get things here on the island, especially the cold or frozen.

Birthdays happen! Katya Mocarsky celebrates on the 14th, the same day Milo Stevens blows out candles for the first time — more likely, his parents Andrea and Ben will blow them out. Time flies! Happy birthday to Katelyn Damon on the 18th.

Happy Anniversary to Barbara and Bradley Bryant on October 14th.

At the happier end of the lifespan, Margaret Houghton posted: Introducing Mark Oliver Hadlock! Born Oct 6 at 12 noon, weighing 7 lbs 2.6 oz, 20 inches long. Mom [Frances Hadlock] and baby are doing fine and I’m in heaven!!

