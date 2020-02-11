Cranberry Isles: Sweet tooths indulged at coffee hour

It has been a frigid week with an ice and snowstorm which led to the cancellation of the evening commuter run on Friday. Beal and Bunker cancelled the 3:30 p.m. run on Thursday. Cory Alley kept the Islesford roads clear throughout the storm, and by Saturday rain had washed away most of the snow.

Tuesday Coffee Hour at Islesford Neighborhood House was well attended. Oscar Delagarza was guest baker, bringing pan dulce, which are a favorite childhood treat he remembers buying from a Mexican bakery. The sweet rolls were iced in chocolate and orange frosting, with a pattern similar to ears of corn. He said they were also called conchas. Anna Fernald shared a sweet cake with drizzled almond and sugar icing. Both sweets were tasty and well received. Cindy Thomas passed around a card which everyone signed for Ashley Bryan, sending him greetings and letting him know he is missed here on the island. Other guests included David Thomas, Ted Fernald, Jason Pickering, Kim Turner, Jeff Pease, Barbara Caldwell-Pease, Scott Kimball and Jim Amuso.

The Cranberry Isles Annual Town Meeting 2020 Warrant is online at cranberryisles-me.gov.

A Karaoke Party will be held at Cranberry House arts Center on Friday, Feb. 14, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The islands said goodbye, on Wednesday, to year-round residents Sheila and Iann Krasnow who sold their house to Jeff Pease and Barbara Caldwell-Pease. Best wishes to the Krasnows in their new adventures.

The Peases wish to thank JC Camelio, Phil Whitney, Bill Dowling and the board of Cranberry Isles Realty Trust (CIRT) for CIRT’s tireless assistance in their home purchase. They would like to thank Cindy and David Thomas for repeated help with water testing, Jonathan and January Bennett for helping with the move and Jason Pickering for the loan of his truck.

Happy birthday to Kirby Sholl and Tamya Sanborn on Feb. 13. On Sweetheart’s Day, happy birthday to Miklos Pogany and Cory Samuels. On Feb. 15, happy birthday to River Gray and Liam Carroll Astbury. Happy birthday to Denise McCormick and Candace Corson on Feb. 16. Happy birthday to Tim Shiro on Feb. 18. On Feb. 19, happy birthday to Dedi Whitaker and Wesley Bracy Jr.

“I have decided to stick to love … hate is too great a burden to bear.” -Martin Luther King, Jr.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.