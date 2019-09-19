Cranberry Isles; Students, teachers gather

Islesford has the honor this week of hosting the Inter-Island Event for the Outer Islands Teaching & Learning Collaborative.

Children, families and staff from the communities of Cliff, Frenchboro, Isle au Haut, the Cranberry Islands, Matinicus and Monhegan will spend three days on Little Cranberry for the annual gathering. The weather should remain sunny and clear with cool temperatures, providing a pleasant atmosphere for the occasion.

In celebration of the Inter-Island Event, on Thursday, Sept. 19 there will be a potluck dinner for all at Islesford Neighborhood House. The dinner will be from 6-7 p.m. Afterward, from 7:15-8 p.m., there will be a contra dance led by Chrissy Fowler featuring a live band. Community members are welcome to both events.

All are invited to an evening of food and music with Healthy Acadia at Islesford Dock Restaurant on Friday, Sept. 20.

The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. and LUX, the band providing the live music, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Dinner reservations can be made by calling 244-7494. Islesford Dock Restaurant will donate a portion of the night’s proceeds to Healthy Acadia. For transportation with Healthy Acadia, or for more information, call Shoshona Smith at 667-7171.

Scholarship applications are due Oct. 1 for the Cranberry Isles Education Fund, a fund of the Maine Community Foundation. Applications are available at the island libraries. The scholarship is not limited to college and high school. The fund supports other educational goals.

The Seaside Playhouse moves to their autumn movie schedule this week. They will show only two movies weekly on Tuesday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Karin Whitney will host karaoke on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Arts Center.

Happy anniversary on Sept. 20 to Kaitlyn and Cory Duggan and happy birthday to Elizabeth Grace Weed. On Sept. 21, happy birthday to Joanne Thormann and Paul Rancourt. Happy birthday to Acadia Gribble and Kevin Rancourt on Sept. 22. Also on Sept.22, happy anniversary to Nancy Savage and Jay Soukup. Happy anniversary to Cari and Cory Alley on Sept. 23. Happy birthday to Abe Philbrook, Wyatt James Westphal, Ethan MckKelvin and Barbara Ware on Sept. 23. On Sept. 24, happy birthday to Cora Mae Austin-Fernald. Happy birthday to Rob Benson, Fred Quackenbush and Dick Pierson on September 25.

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” -Malala Yousafzai

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.