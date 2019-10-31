Cranberry Isles; Students take a trip Downeast

With vibrant colors and lower temperatures, autumn has been making its presence felt on the Cranberry Isles. A second storm, early last week, caused a few power blips and cancelled the morning commuter. Winds died down in the afternoon and the evening commuter ran as scheduled.

Ashley Bryan students went on the fall TLC field trip last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Students and chaperones first went to the Cobscook Community Learning Center in Washington County. They stayed overnight in the Heartwood Lodge.

On the second day, students watched the sunrise at the easternmost point in the contiguous states, at West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec, before enjoying a day of activities. On the third day, after visiting Longpoint Preserve, everyone headed home. By all accounts, the trip was a fun and successful outing.

On Monday, the Islesford Neighborhood House hosted an Island Institute talk, “Coastal Flooding,” about rising sea levels.

Senior Development Officer Stephenie MacLagan represented the Island Institute for the discussion. Twelve local attendees watched a short video explaining sea level rise and participated in a discussion, sharing personal experience of changes in sea level and temperatures, and discussing climate science findings. Thanks to Skip Stevens for sharing specifics about the event.

Karin Whitney and Darlene Sumner will host a karaoke night/Halloween Party at Cranberry House on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

The Seaside Playhouse reduces its movie schedule during the winter season to one night a week, Saturdays, beginning Nov. 2.

Happy birthday to Catherine Perry Spangler on Nov.1. Happy anniversary to George and Charlotte Harlan on Nov. 4. Also on November 4, happy birthday to Arvard Savage and Katy Kehoe. On Nov. 6, happy birthday to Larry Allen.

Have a happy and safe Halloween!

“You were given life; it is your duty (and also your entitlement as a human being) to find something beautiful within life, no matter how slight.” -Elizabeth Gilbert

