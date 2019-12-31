Cranberry Isles: Stories of island living sought

The past week has been very quiet on the Cranberry Isles. The weather has been relatively calm and several families have been out of town for the holidays. While temperatures dipped below 20 degrees, many days were bright and there were no boat cancellations.

Remember, Islesford Book Club is set to meet on Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. in the library. Everyone is invited to read “The Storied Life of AJ Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin and to join the discussion.

The Great Cranberry Island Historical Society is inviting contributions to the upcoming exhibit “Faces and Places: Great Cranberry in the 21st Century.” The society is interested in stories of today’s islanders, their families, houses, businesses and island connections.

If you have photographs, artifacts or stories you like to share, please add your voice. Send questions and suggestions, via email, no later than Feb. 1, 2020. Send to Anne Grulich and Pixie Lauer at info@gcihs.org or mail to GCIHS, PO Box 12, Cranberry Isles, ME 04625.

Happy birthday to Audrey Noether on Jan. 3 and to Melissa Amuso on Jan. 4. A very happy anniversary to Ted and Jeri Spurling on Jan. 5. Also, on Jan. 5, happy birthday to Mark Howard. On Jan. 7, birthday wishes go to Sarah Dawson and Kristie Porcaro. Happy birthday to Harvey Bunker on Jan. 8. A most happy anniversary to Tom and Becca Powell on Jan. 8.

“I love snow for the same reason I love Christmas. It brings people together while time stands still.” -Rachel Cohn

