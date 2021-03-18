Cranberry Isles: Squares sought for community quilt project  

After a beautiful Friday and Saturday, the weather in the Cranberry Isles finished colder this week, with temperatures dipping into the teens. However, a warmup was forecast for this weekend. March is certainly living up to its reputation this year.

Dip of the Month Club veterans Barb Fernald and Cindy Thomas did their monthly swim at the town dock on Friday. While the air temperatures were much warmer, both ladies reported the wind and colder water made warmup a bit longer than in February. Great job, dippers! Here’s to warmer days and warmer water in April.

Eileen Richards has given an update on Gaile Colby. She will be remaining at Beth Israel Medical Center to undergo treatment for lymphoma and will be doing physical therapy for her new bionic knee. She loves getting cards, but she is not taking calls at this time and flowers are not allowed on her current floor. Eileen wrote, “She is getting the very best care and Alice Murphy is proxy for the family. She wants to say thank you for all your love and prayers and for your continued kindnesses to Arvard and her family.” Gaile’s address is Beth Israel Medical Center, 330 Brookline Avenue, Room 774 East, Boston, MA 02215. Thank you, Eileen!

Don’t put away your quilting just yet! The Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid invites everyone to contribute to a community quilt project. Squares, which should be 10 by 10 inches, should be taken or sent to: Eileen Richards, PO Box 7, Cranberry Isles, ME 04625. Contributors have complete creative freedom, according to the beautiful poster created by Sofie Dowling. Squares should be turned in by June 1.

Happy birthday to Etzel Palmer and Curtis Thorman on March 18. Happy birthday, on March 20, to Jim Parish. Happy birthday to Charlotte Harlan on March 21. On March 22, happy birthday wishes go to Kirk Weibel and Ethan Stanwood King. Happy birthday to Gretchen Blank, Frances Blank and Mandy Hicks on March 23.

“Don’t look at your feet to see if you are doing it right. Just dance.” ―Anne Lamott.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].