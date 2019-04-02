Cranberry Isles: Spring is in the air

With the warming temperatures, signs of spring are appearing on Islesford. Mallards are busy homemaking in the ice skating pond, robins are back and most of the snow is gone, at least for now. People are counting the days until small boats can be put back in the water, gardeners are already planning this season’s beds and folks from both islands are getting houses ready for the return of summer. Ian Merchant visited the Islesford Dock Restaurant this weekend to make an assessment of needed preparations for the planned opening at the end of next month.

For Tuesday’s coffee hour, Cindy Thomas baked a light, fluffy lemon cake with a lemon glaze. Cindy was joined by Anna Fernald, Ashley Bryan, Skip Thomas, Lindsay Eysnogle, Marina Pickering, Jeff Pease, Barbara Caldwell-Pease and recent returnees Erin Fernald Gray, Quinn Gray, Zinnia Gray and young River Gray. Coffee Hour starts at 10 a.m. every Tuesday. Everyone is always welcome. The conversation is interesting, the goodies are tasty and there’s free coffee and tea.

On Friday at the Ashley Bryan School, Cranberry Isles School staff and community gave a surprise shower for principal, Hayley Fenton who is going on maternity leave. Congratulations Hayley!

Sharon A. Morrell announced on Wednesday, that the genealogical and historical data from cranberryisles.com has been archived at www.gcihs.org/research/. The research topics include the 1990-2014 research of Great Cranberry Island Historical Society founder, Bruce Komusin. The pages will remain in their current form in the GCIHS digital archive. For more information, contact the GCIHS.

There will be a school board meeting at Islesford Neighborhood House on April 5 from 8-11 a.m. and the Fisherman’s Co-op annual meeting is set for Sunday, April 7 from 2-5 p.m.

This week’s birthdays include Lena Wallace and Ryan James Hawes on April 7, Kyle Krasnow on April 9 and Judy Ravenhill Timyan on April 10. Happy birthday!

“Every time we walk along a beach some ancient urge disturbs us so that we find ourselves shedding shoes and garments or scavenging among seaweed and whitened timbers like the homesick refugees of a long war.” -Loren Eiseley

