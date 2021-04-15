Cranberry Isles: Spring cleaning time rolls around again

Spring is in the air in the Cranberry Isles. Temperatures have been in the 50s several days in a row with a little rain on Saturday. More boats are returning to the harbors. A few people even spotted David and Cindy Thomas’ trailered Just a Pluggin’ on its way back to launch. Families are returning from their winter residences. Bikes, dogs and playing children fill the lanes with cheerful color and sounds. Frogs are already calling in the evenings and mornings are filled with birdsong.

Inevitably, along with spring comes spring cleaning. Katelyn Damon made plans to join the children at Ashley Bryan School for a playground cleanup on Tuesday afternoon. Many neighbors answered her request for equipment with offers of carts and rakes.

On Friday, April 16, the amazing folk from Seacoast Mission will be returning to the Cranberry Isles to provide second dose COVID-19 vaccinations for islanders. Everyone sends heartfelt thanks to those at Maine Seacoast Mission and the Sunbeam crew who keep them traveling.

Though it looks pretty quiet from a community events viewpoint, there will be many birthday celebrations this week. Happy birthday to Anne Watson on April 15. Happy birthday, on April 16 to Marya Goettsche Spurling and Martha Bunker. On April 17, happy birthday wishes go to April Mocarsky. A very happy birthday to Gaile Colby on April 18. Happy birthday, on April 18 to Quinn Emerson Gray, Mary Wallace, Elizabeth Harlan, James Murch and John Murch. Happy birthday to Amanda Ravenhill and James “Samson” Gaither on April 19. On April 20, happy birthday to Marci Lief. Happy birthday to Heather White on April 21.

“Behold, the Spring has come; the earth has received the embraces of the sun and we shall soon see the results of that love!” –Sitting Bull

