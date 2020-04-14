Cranberry Isles: Spring and wildlife return

Though rough seas cancelled boats on Thursday, last week, and a storm brought a second round of high winds Monday, there were enough sunshine and warmth to produce a definite green tinge in island yards. The back boards have been moved from Islesford’s dock house in preparation for float installation.

Along with spring, local wildlife is returning to the isles. Besides robins, finches, mallards, loons, jays and cardinals, juvenile bald eagles have been spotted on both islands. One swooped down to take a closer look at a small leashed dog on Gilley Beach Wednesday. A lone otter, oblivious to travel bans, wandered through Sally Rowan’s and Skip Stevens’ yard on Sunday afternoon.

Islesford Congregational Church pastor, Thomas Powell, posted a sunrise service and the Easter service on YouTube Sunday. There are links to the services on the church’s Facebook page. Douglas Cornman of Maine Seacoast Mission offered a Zoom service Sunday, as well.

Eileen Richards reported about the holiday on Great Cranberry, “Easter Sunday dawned sunny and brisk on Cranberry and was celebrated by walks with pets, one couple made an early-morning visit to Crow Island, much-needed yard work by many and via Zoom by others who are unable to be on island at this time. However, you celebrated know you are all in our thoughts and prayers as we continue to follow the prescribed guidelines and heal our nation.”

Rick Alley lost his skiff during last week’s high tide and Jack Merrill’s dinghy was submerged. Rick’s skiff was found safe on Great Cranberry and Jack’s dinghy is now safe and dry. Henry Grandgent’s skiff in Northeast Harbor sank. The skiff was tied to the float, but the oars are still missing.

Local Health Officer, Cari Alley, reported that cough kits are now available on both ferries and the Cadillac Water Taxi for the protection of riders and crews. Cari says, “Please don’t get offended when you start to cough and you are handed a Cough Kit. We all must do our part to keep our island communities and ferry crews healthy and safe!” People are asked not to ride the ferries if they are ill, and those who must go off island are asked to wear a mask.

Hollie Stanley and her daughter Lilly Hall picked up 12 bags of trash from the roadsides and beaches of Cranberry.

Islanders have adjusted routines to comply with the stay-at-home order during the pandemic. People and dogs still walk the roads, though not in groups. Neighbors pass greetings from safe distances. Postmasters process mail, one patron at a time, and library books are delivered by our kind librarians. The community as a whole is, as always, generous, thoughtful and helpful to each other.

On Cranberry, the community organized a unique birthday party for one little girl. Eileen Richards said, “By now we have all experienced physical distancing with drive-thru banks, food take-outs and curb-side deliveries at grocery stores, but when was the last time that you heard of a drive-by birthday party? The 9th birthday of Lilly Hall, daughter of Hollie Stanley of Cranberry and Shawn Hall of Bucksport, arrived on April 9 without the possibility of a party with all the usual bells and whistles. Fear not, the innovative island folks held a drive-by celebration as they surprised Lilly at the Cranberry General Store. A pickup with a T-Rex in the bed waved its tiny arms as it motored by; cars and trucks filled with people who had made large birthday cards went by beeping their horns and yelling happy birthday to the surprised girl. The finale of the fire truck with blaring sirens and lights flashing ended the parade and showed this young child that even COVID-19 can’t stop us from celebrating our best wishes for her.”

Happy birthday to Marya Goettsche Spurling and Martha Bunker on April 16. On April 17, happy birthday to April Mocarsky. Happy birthday to young Quinn Emerson Gray, Gaile Colby, Mary Wallace, Elizabeth Harlan, John Murch and James Murch on April 18. On April 19, happy birthday celebrations are in order for Amanda Ravenhill and James “Samson” Gaither. Happy birthday to Marci Lief on April 20, to Heather White on April 21 and to Kate Colby on April 22.

“Hope is the thing with feathers

that perches in the soul,

and sings the tune without the words

and never stops at all.” Emily Dickinson

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].