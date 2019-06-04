Cranberry Isles: Seal safe after gull attack

On Tuesday, May 28, Cindy Thomas hosted the season’s final Islesford Library Coffee Hour. Cindy brought her delectable chocolate cake with chocolate frosting. Rounding off the celebration, Sally Rowan sent her amazing shortbread cookies, though she could not attend. The cozy party included Anna Fernald, Ashley Bryan, Janine Denny who is Ashley’s great-niece visiting from Barcelona, Serena Spurling, Kelly and George Dickson, new owners of the former Parrish house, Jeff Pease and Barbara Caldwell-Pease.

A huge thank you to Cindy Thomas for lending her time, talent and effort to provide the important gathering for her neighbors. Thanks, as well, to all the guest bakers who helped keep the sweet tradition going. The Library Tuesday Coffee Hour will resume in January.

An abiding joy of island living is the close bond between humans and non-humans sharing the land and sea. Recently, the actions of one Islesford resident exemplified the maintenance of that bond. On Saturday, Steve Palmer discovered a little seal on the beach being attacked by sea gulls. The seal was rescued and delivered to Allied Whale to be taken to rehab. Wonderful work, Steve! (Please note, it’s illegal to touch or move a marine mammal without authorization; always contact Allied Whale or NOAA.)

On Monday, June 10, from 5:30-8 p.m., at Islesford Neighborhood House, Cranberry Isles will celebrate the eighth grade graduation of Ashley Bryan students Carmen Walls and Aaron Kimball. There will be a potluck dinner followed by the ceremony. Everyone is welcome to attend. An 8 p.m. boat will be available for those returning to Great Cranberry and Northeast Harbor. Congratulations and best wishes to the graduates.

Everyone is invited to attend the Ashley Bryan School Open House on Tuesday, June 11, from 9-11 a.m. Ed tech Gail Grandgent reports, “There will be a student art show, featuring colorful works in clay, and a musical presentation.”

This summer, The Seaside Playhouse on Great Cranberry will present a special series of “Mickey Movies,” honoring the late Mickey MacFarlan with four of his favorite films. Each will be shown the first Sunday of the month, beginning Sunday, June 9.

Happy birthday to Louise Akers on June 8 and to Fisher Michael Curran on June 9. Happy birthday to Cory Duggan and Cassie Savage on June 11 and to Wanda Porter on Jun 12.

“The key to nature’s therapy is feeling like a tiny part of it, not a master over it. There’s amazing pride in seeing a bee land on a flower you planted – but that’s not your act of creation, it’s your act of joining in.” -Victoria Coren Mitchell.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.