Cranberry Isles: Seacoast Mission is working to get islanders vaccinated 

Last Tuesday, a storm brought a flood warning to the Cranberry Isles, prompting the cancellation of all boats. However, there were no power or internet outages and boats were back on schedule the next day. The weekend ended with another round of snow, but, thankfully, crews on both islands were ready with plows. The forecast predicts continued colder temperatures and more precipitation this week, including snow showers on Valentine’s Day.

Sadly, the islands lost three of their own this month. Dr. Paul Liebow, from Great Cranberry, passed away on Feb. 1, in California. Dr. Liebow served as an ER doctor and as EMS/Lifeflight director. He is remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and neighbor.

Chris Johnston, also a resident of Great Cranberry, passed away on Feb. 5 in Portland, Maine. Everyone who passed through Great Cranberry was touched by Chris’s dedication to the islands through the historical society and museum, his kindness and his helpfulness. Our condolences go to his family, friends and neighbors.

On Feb. 4, Carmela Picaro Spurling (Cara), a resident of Islesford, passed away in her sleep at the age of 98. Cara Spurling is remembered by everyone who knew her as a kind, generous and caring person. She loved her family intensely. Happily, before her passing, Cara got to meet her great-granddaughter, Serena, born in December.

We send our condolences to all the families of these wonderful friends and neighbors. They will be missed by all of us, but they will live on in memories, their children, their grandchildren and in their lasting impact on the Cranberry Isles.

On a hopeful note, the Maine Seacoast Mission is collecting a list of islanders who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccination on the islands, Douglas Cornman announced on Saturday. He and Sharon Daley, along with representatives of the outer islands, met with the Maine CDC and Department of Health and Human Services. Douglas says they are “willing to work with MDI Hospital, Pen Bay Medical Center and Maine Seacoast Mission to facilitate vaccination clinics on individual islands for anyone in Phase 1A and 1B.” Residents 70 and older will have top priority. Sally Weiss, of Maine DHHS, is submitting a proposal to Maine CDC asking if residents in all phases can be vaccinated at the same time because of the islands’ small population size, and the difficulty and expense for residents to travel to the mainland. Sharon is the Mission’s lead person for the clinics, but Douglas is tasked with collection and recording of information necessary to give the vaccination. He asks that those who want to receive the vaccination on island to please contact him so he can put them on the list. Douglas can be contacted via text or voice at (207) 479-0707 or through private Facebook message. He can also be reached via email to [email protected]. Please provide name, date of birth, email and contact information. He added that anyone offered a vaccine on the mainland should take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated sooner. Please contact Douglas or Sharon at (207) 542-9988 with any questions.

Happy birthday to Danielle McCormick on Feb. 11. Happy birthday, on Feb. 12, to Nellie Horvath. On Feb. 13, happy birthday wishes go to Kirby Sholl and Tarnya Sanborn. Happy birthday, on Valentine’s Day, to Miklos Pogany and Cary Samuel. Happy birthday to young River Gray and Liam Carrol Astbury on Feb. 15. On Feb. 16, happy birthday to Denise McCormick and Candace Corson. Happy St. Valentine’s Day to all!

“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” – Maya Angelou

