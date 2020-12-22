Cranberry Isles: Santa spends memorable evening with island kids 

Snow, about 6 inches, graced the Cranberry Isles in the middle of the week, making the islands look a lot like Christmas. Warmer temperatures were forecast for the end of the week, though, with rain expected on Christmas Day.

The storm that brought the snow, coupled with extreme low tides, led to rocky ferry rides on Tuesday, and the mail boat doing only the 11 a.m. run on Wednesday. The commuter did run that morning but could not do the evening trip. Happily, the islands did not lose power during this storm and boats resumed service the next day.

Since Islesford could not do the usual holiday party due to the pandemic, a drive-through gift station was set up on Sunday evening. With the assistance of the Maine Seacoast Mission and the Islesford community, children were driven to the firehouse and received gifts from Santa, including lovely knitwear. Santa, fire trucks and presents – what a great evening for island kids!

The Cranberry Isles Fishermen’s Co-op Store is still opening three days a week, on Islesford, and continuing to order bulk grocery items as they started last spring with the onset of the pandemic. Residents truly appreciate the service and the efforts of Amy Palmer and co-op staff.

Karen Smallwood would like to remind friends and neighbors that her mother, Anna Fernald, will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 14. Though the pandemic prevents a gathering in Anna’s honor, Karen has arranged with Islesford Postmaster Joy Sprague to hold the cards at the post office so Anna can get them all at once. Send your messages, greetings and cards to Anna Fernald, PO Box 297, Islesford, ME 04646.

Colleen Bunker opened the Community Center on Cranberry Sunday through 2 p.m. so shoppers could take advantage of the wonderful handmade items still available at the sale.

A Japanese public service film producer director asked to come by Paul Liebow’s house to look for his father’s diary on Hiroshima. Paul will share details of the film, release date and other information in a few months. In the meantime, those interested are directed to the book, “Encounter with Disaster: A Medical Diary of Hiroshima, 1945,” by Averill A. Liebow (Paul and Chuck’s father).

Phil Whitney, president of the Great Cranberry Island Historical society announced that the latest edition of the Cranberry Chronicle has just “hit the newsstands.” The Chronicle is published twice annually in June and December by the GCI Historical Society/Cranberry House. Phil says, “If readers are not already on a receiving list, copies may be picked up at either the GCI Post office or GCI general store.” He adds that readers may also contact General Manager Ben Sumner at [email protected].

Happy birthday to Louise Chaplin on Dec. 24. On Dec. 26, happy birthday to Bruce Gribble and John Stainton. On Dec. 27, happy birthday wishes go to Peter Buchsbaum. Happy birthday to Maude Wedge on Dec. 29 and happy birthday to Richard Hill on Dec. 30.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to neighbors, friends, family and all those in whose hearts the islands have a special place. May your day be filled with peace, joy and love, and may the warm, generous spirit of the Cranberry Isles remain with you throughout the year.

“Christmas isn’t a parade or concert but a piece of home you keep in your heart wherever you go.” – Donna VanLiere

