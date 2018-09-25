Cranberry Isles: Road less bumpy

It will soon be time for more schedule changes for the folks on Cranberry as the Beal & Bunker Ferry will be returning to their winter schedule on the third Monday of October through April of 2019. The Cranberry General Store is now closed on Sundays with Monday through Friday hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.

These hours will change as Columbus Weekend becomes a thing of the past so make sure you call ahead to island businesses for times of operation if you have any questions.

Dog Point Road on Great Cranberry Island has had a major, and much needed, facelift. With the expert crews of John Goodwin’s and Lane’s Paving, the road is now dust free and drivable while holding a cup of hot coffee in your free hand (sans pot-holes)! Amazing! Thank you to the Town and to all who contributed to this fantastic outcome.

The Cranberry Isles Congregational Church on Great Cranberry has been getting some much needed repairs over the past few months. The project is now in its final stages with an application of white paint being applied. You do not realize how large the building is until you see an expert painting the upper peaks.

Karin Whitney will host another Karaoke Night at Cranberry House Arts Center on Friday, Sept 28 at 7 p.m.. Stop by for some musical fun.

The Islesford Volunteer Fire Department and the Great Cranberry Island Volunteer Fire Department worked together to host the Hancock County Fire Association Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 18. We were very fortunate to have The Islesford Dock Restaurant and Gallery donate their space for the event as well as one of Karen Smallwood‘s famous cakes! Thank you, IDR for your generosity!

About 30 firefighters from Hancock County attended the event along with the United States Coast Guard from Southwest Harbor. We got to tour their 47-foot ‘MLB’ and that was pretty neat! Thanks to all our own wonderful firefighters who helped pick lobster, assemble lobster rolls and make other food. As well as set up and clean up after the event.

Cranberry Isles attendees included Richard Howland, Jim Amuso, Katelyn Damon, and Dave Thomas.

Seems like the mosquitoes have just left, but wind gusts are back! The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency put out a notice when some hit the area last week. Advice: to prepare in advance of possible trees/limbs falling, power outages, and risky surf conditions, and so on.

Ellie Miller hosted the final summer Book Club meeting. “High Tide at Noon” was the book read and talked about.

The cross-country run will be Monday, Oct. 1, at MDI high school, starting at 4:00 p.m. Support the island runners. Thank you, Katelyn Damon, for running with the kids here on the islands each week.

Don’t forget the 2019 Island Reader is coming. You all are invited and encouraged to write, draw, paint, photograph, and whatever else might be copied or produced in print. Submissions are due by Dec. 31st. The Maine Seacoast Mission invites people from all the islands to participate. Ingrid Gaither and Sally Rowan are the editors from the Cranberry Isles.

Happy birthday to Leslie Watson on Oct. 7 and to Benjamin Steven Weed on Oct. 15. Many happy returns of the day to you both. Anniversary wishes include Lilo Stainton and Tim Shiro on Oct. 11 and Charlie Day and Lori Siegel on Oct. 15. Many blessings on this wonderful day. Birthdays include Natasha Olearcek on Sept. 27th and Amy Philbrook on Oct. 2nd. Here comes the final quarter of the year.

“As we grow old, the beauty steals inward.” Ralph Waldo Emerson – American essayist, lecturer, poet (1803-1882)

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at sabrjet@hotmail.com and for Great Cranberry, reach Eileen Richards at 244-5684 or sista3854@yahoo.com.