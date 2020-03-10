Cranberry Isles: RN to address emergency health preparedness

Despite a boat cancellation for a gale warning, warmer temperatures prevailed in the Cranberry Isles last week. More than one robin was sighted, raising hopes that spring is on its way.

A well-attended Trivia Night, on Friday, certainly raised spirits. Kim Turner hosted the event at the Islesford Neighborhood House, where rumor has it that Mary Fernald’s team won. A rematch may be in order soon, so watch for an announcement.

On Sunday, Jeri Spurling chaired the Democratic Caucus at the Islesford Neighborhood House, bringing homemade pizza and juice for attendees. Besides filling out caucus forms, business included electing a delegate and an alternate for the convention in Bangor in May. Laurie Dobson was chosen as the delegate and Kelly Dickson as the alternate. Thanks to Jeri, Laurie, Kelly, Secretary Skip Stevens and everyone else who came out to support the democratic process on the islands.

At Tuesday’s Library Coffee Hour, Cindy Thomas served her homemade pumpkin bread, Anna Fernald brought her biscuits, still warm from the oven and Kelly Dickson brought orange slices. Coffee and great conversations accompanied the abundant treats. Guests included David Thomas, Mary Schuch, Malcolm Fernald, Lindsay Eysnogle, Ted Spurling and George Dickson. Ashley Bryan called in while Ted Spurling and Cindy were still at the library. Cindy said, “I was so happy to talk to him. He sounded great!”

The Cranberry Island’s Public Safety Coordinator, Katelyn Damon, has been keeping abreast of news involving the COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, and has added a new page to the town website to present updates and further information.

On March 17 the Health Committee and Maine Seacoast Mission will give an informational presentation on the coronavirus. Barbara MacPike, RN, BSN, CIC Infection Preventionist Emergency Preparedness, MDI Hospital, will be giving the talk via Telemedicine. The session will begin at 4 p.m. at the Islesford Neighborhood House.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to family and friends on the Cranberry Islands. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back.

Happy birthday to Sarah (Sadie) Ames Archino, Freddie Kehoe, Mark Fernald and Cody Tozier on March 12. A very happy birthday to Linda Lunt on March 14. Jan Moss and young Elliot Damon Hadlock receive birthday congratulations on March 15. On March 16, happy birthday wishes go to Martha Miller and Madison Elizabeth King. Happy birthday to James Bunker on St Patrick’s Day. Best birthday wishes to Etzel Palmer and Curtis Thormann on March 18.

“St. Patrick’s Day is an enchanted time — a day to begin transforming winter’s dreams into summer’s magic.” -Adrienne Cook

