Cranberry Isles: Quilt auction will benefit Cranberry House 

In the Cranberry Isles, last week was a damp, cool one, providing relief from too many dry weeks, boosting the growing power of island plants, including victory gardens, flowers, grass and local flora. The rain held off for Independence Day, though fog settled in by the time a private fireworks show deployed nearby.

Sue Hill announced the opening of Winter’s Work, with hours mirroring those of the pottery shop—Wednesday through Sunday, noon-6 p.m. The delightful little shop will be following pandemic safety precautions, including requiring masks, social distancing and a limitation of two persons inside at one time.

Cari Alley facilitated the opening of “The best li’l lunch wagon in Islesford” on July 4, with an updated look, offering their popular hot dogs, lobster rolls and Cari’s special chicken salad sandwiches. Please Check with The Cranberry Isles Fisherman’s Co-op for hours of operation.

Cranberry House Museum opened a new exhibit on July 2. Catch the free shuttle and come by to see the exhibit, “Life and Times of Cranberry Islanders of All Seasons,” daily 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

A beautiful lap quilt, handmade by Mary Corly, is being auctioned to benefit Cranberry House. Tickets are $5 each, 3 for $10 or 5 for $20 and may be purchased at the museum by calling 244-7800 or by emailing [email protected]

Ashley Bryan’s birthday is July 13. Joy Sprague will bulk mail birthday cards brought to the Islesford Post office.

In other birthday news, happy birthday to Ellen Stolpe who will celebrate on July 10. Happy birthday to Miss Rubye Alley on July 11. On July 12, happy birthday to Aaron Gray and Henry Westphal. Happy birthday to Ashley on July 13. Happy birthday, on July 14, to Gabriel Westphal and Luke Encarnation.

“The very least you can do in your life is figure out what you hope for. And the most you can do is live inside that hope. Not admire it from a distance but live right in it, under its roof.”

― Barbara Kingsolver

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected]