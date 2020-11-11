Cranberry Isles: Pumpkin contest results are online

After a freeze and snow, warmer temperatures returned to the Cranberry Isles by the end of last week. Seas were calmer, as well, and a few pleasure boats, including a sailing vessel or two, were spotted in the waters around the islands and Mount Desert Island.

Hunting season got underway recently, and deer are plentiful on Islesford, especially in local yards, close to houses and out of hunting areas. Visiting hunters are advised to check local laws and maintain a proper distance of 100 yards from dwellings and state–owned boat launches when discharging weapons.

The Dip of the Month Club completed its November dip on Saturday. Participants included Barbara Fernald, Cindy Thomas, Joy Sprague and Mary E. Schuch. The dippers enjoyed the beautiful 65–degree weather and 51–degree water temperature. Cindy said they entered the water so many times, they lost count, while Mary called it “the best dip ever.”

Congratulations to all the students who participated in Seacoast Mission’s first annual Student Pathways Pumpkin Carving Contest. Islesford’s Rubye Alley won the title of Best Overall Middle School Student. Great Cranberry’s Kariah Sumner’s pumpkin won Most Gross. Melanie Sanborn, also of Great Cranberry, used pumpkin seeds and fibers to create a vomiting jack-o-lantern, which won Island (Seasick!) Inspired. Kudos to winners from Isle Au Haut, Frenchboro, Cherryfield, Franklin, Machias, Harrington and Ellsworth. The students will receive a gift card and Seacoast Mission swag for their work. You can check out the photographs at seacoastmission.org/2020/11/04/pathways-pumpkin-carving-winners/.

Great news for those missing their acupuncture therapy during the pandemic. Colleen Bunker resumed her sessions at the Islesford Neighborhood House on Tuesday, Nov. 12. For information about her next session and/or COVID-19 procedures, contact Colleen at (207) 266-9753.

Phil Whitney, with Cranberry House, would like to remind everyone that the Seaside Playhouse is now on its winter schedule, with movies being shown on Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. Also at Cranberry House, a ‘Smoothies Social Time’ at 10:30 a.m. will precede the streamed 11 a.m. Bethany Church Service each Sunday.

Happy birthday to Kathy Graven on Nov. 13. Happy birthday, on Nov. 14, to Terry Savage and Geoff Wadsworth. On Nov. 15, happy birthday to Katie Morse Fernald. Happy birthday to young Phoebe Gray on Nov. 16. Happy birthday, on November 17, to Josslyn Zuck and happy birthday, on Nov. 18, to George Harlan.

“In every community, there is work to be done. In every nation, there are wounds to heal. In every heart, there is the power to do it.” – Marianne Williamson.

