Cranberry Isles Pulling together

The Cranberry Isles pulled together to support islanders again this week. Cory Alley’s boat Under Pressure sank at its mooring the night of Oct. 24. A GoFundMe account was begun the morning of the 25th and people from each island, whether here briefly or year-round, have given generously, as have non-island related family and friends. Under Pressure is now at Abel’s boatyard.

Bruce and Barb Fernald say, “Welcome to the world, Bonnie Anne!” Their newest grandchild was born Oct. 22 at 9:57 p.m. “Parents Cameron and Anne are doing great. Bonnie Anne is a cutie pie. We are totally blessed with three wonderful grandchildren. The two granddaughters were born exactly 4 weeks apart. Good cousin times ahead!”

Marina Pickering and Zinnia Gray were at the library Tuesday morning. Serena Spurling read “Pumpkins” by Mary Lyn Ray and illustrated by Barry Root. They made and decorated pumpkin cans. Ashley Bryan has gone to Texas for a time with his niece and will be missed at the library.

Sharon Leckbee Daley came out Friday, complete with flu shots. She spent the night at Cindy and David Thomas’ and was glad to get home before Saturday’s storm hit.

Sun changes next week! Morning light will come with the commuter boat, and evening dusk will come early, especially for those on the commuter boat. Spring ahead, fall back: Saturday, the sun rises at 7:12 a.m. and sets at 5:21 p.m.; Sunday changes those times to 6:13 a.m. and 4:19 p.m.

Saturday, there was a strong east wind and rain, and sometimes the rain was as white as a sheet. At 9 p.m. the power went out. Islesford’s power outage was localized. Shortly after noon on Sunday, a power truck went up Islesford’s Main Street, and after a very short time headed back toward the dock. A neighbor wondered if nothing had been found or fixed, and was happy to be wrong: a few minutes later, lights came back on, and that glorious sound of the refrigerator’s motor kicked in. The freezer had warmed up a little, but the ice had not melted. Many thanks to Katelyn Damon for working with Emera, and to Emera for getting a barge out to the islands.

Pumpkin decorating, ghouls, unicorns, bionic beings and more gathered at the Cranberry Island Community Center on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 26, to put their skills to the test. The Ladies Aid Society donated pumpkins and decorations for the children. Thank you to Aislynn McCafferty, Ingrid Gaither and all who organized this event. Following this activity, the group of 17 children, parents, teachers and friends made their way to the home of Norman and Kelly Sanborn for an amazing Halloween party. Once again the couple out did themselves with decorations, games and food. Grownups were invited to the Sanborn home on Saturday evening for a Halloween party of their own. As the wind howled outside the Dog Point residence taking out trees, fences and more, the costumed revelers enjoyed a scary good time.

A reminder to vote on Nov. 6 at the Cranberry Island Community Center or the Islesford Neighbor House. The polls will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. at each location.

“In November, the smell of food is different. It is an orange smell. A squash and pumpkin smell. It tastes like cinnamon and can fill up a house in the morning, can pull everyone from bed in a fog. Food is better in November than any other time of the year.” Cynthia Rylant, author, librarian (b. 1954).

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at sabrjet@hotmail.com and for Great Cranberry, reach Eileen Richards at 244-5684 or sista3854@yahoo.com.