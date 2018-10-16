Cranberry Isles: Prepping for winter

There will be a meeting of the Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. There will also be a craft afternoon with Mary Wallace on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 1:00 p.m. to assemble items for our Christmas Fair held in December. Hope to see you at the Aid.

The Cranberry Island Library has posted their winter hours which are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by the library and check out their wonderful assortment of books, movies and more. If you don’t see what you wanted, just ask librarian Ingrid Gaither and she may be able to borrow the book from a nearby library for you.

A sign-up sheet is posted at the Cranberry Island Post Office for those of you who would like to volunteer to cook for our older citizens over the winter months. Island Cooks is a group of volunteers who cook and deliver three-course meals every other Saturday to our older residents. Karin Whitney is the organizer of this group and will lead off the season with being the first chef on Oct. 27. Island Cooks runs from Oct. 27 to April 13. Stop by the post office or call Karin for more information.

There is a call out for submissions for the Island Readers: 2019 “All Islands Edition.” Accepted are poetry, prose, stories, photography, drawings and images of other artwork from each of Maine’s unbridged outer islands supporting year-round communities. Submit at: www.islandreader.com. The deadline is Dec. 31. The Island Reader is published by the Maine Seacoast Mission.

Islesford’s Harvest Supper on Sunday night, Oct. 7, was a lively occasion. Thanks to Ellen Gellerstedt and J.C. Camelio for organizing it and to the many people who contributed. There was a special table with choices of gluten free or other restrictions and food for children who didn’t want the various main dishes. The weekend is a big traditional time for summer houses to be closed and a community supper; this week’s was no exception. The last mailboat from Northeast Harbor on Friday afternoon was full, as were the boats off on Monday.

Dip of the Month Alumni swim! Rebekka Larkin Minor and Jesse Minor brought their children to Islesford for the weekend. Jesse was one of the original dippers and introduced their daughter to the tradition. Cindy Thomas accompanied the two of them.

At the library on Tuesday, Ashley Bryan read “Leaf Man” by Lois Elhert and the poem “Fall” by Leslie Tryon. Lindsay Eysnogle, Chris Sandberg, Marina Pickering and Zinnia Gray had fun on an overcast fall day! Marina and Zinnia made pictures of falling leaves.

Sunday was a beautiful sunny day, quite a change from much of the past week. It was a good day for running, and the MDI marathon met the challenge. Heather Spurling came east from Oregon to run in the MDI Marathon on Sunday. She placed 5th overall and second in her age range. Christina Spurling ran the half marathon. It’s said “Don’t judge someone until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” Someone has gotten to know Jeri Spurling well: a runner showed up for the marathon and didn’t have shoes. Jeri had a pair in the right size, and he ran in 3:04. Jeri and Ted had a good time cheering them and others.

Happy Birthday to Katelyn Damon on the 18th.

“All the art of living lies in a fine mingling of letting go and holding on.” Havelock Ellis, English physician, writer. (1859-1939)

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at sabrjet@hotmail.com and for Great Cranberry, reach Eileen Richards at 244-5684 or sista3854@yahoo.com.