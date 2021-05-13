Cranberry Isles: Plant sale raises money for the library 

In the Cranberry Isles, the week ended in a sunny, beautiful Mother’s Day. Those with nearby moms were able to bring gifts and visit. The blue sky and gentle seas were a perfect backdrop for all on-island celebrations. This week’s weather promises both sunshine and rain with decent temperatures.

However, with tax day coming this week, some residents may be too busy to keep up with the fast–growing grass. It’s a good thing, then, that deer are out and plentiful enough to help at least a little bit.

The Islesford Neighborhood House Library’s plant sale was such a success last year that it was repeated this year. Participants were able to order flowers, with librarian Cindy Thomas, such as marigolds, petunias, snapdragons and geraniums in six packs. Last year’s flowers were hardy and quick growing. Everyone was delighted to help the library while beautifying yards and window boxes.

Otherwise, the islands seem to be in a quiet lull before Memorial Day, when many venues reopen for the summer, and the Cranberry Cove Ferry joins the other ferries in transporting people to and from the islands.

Happy birthday to Mike Westphal on May 13. On May 15, happy birthday wishes go to Nathan Rome and Peter Cominsky. Happy birthday, on May 16, to Sally Rowan, Melissa McCormick and Dan Fernald. Happy birthday to Cory Alley, Justin Bunker and Fred Day on May 17. Happy birthday, on May 19, to David Encarnation.

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” – Coretta Scott King

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].