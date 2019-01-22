Cranberry Isles Pick of the litter

Tuesday included an open house at the Ashley Bryan School on Islesford. It was music day with Christina Spurling on hand; the older kids sang, and everyone played keyboards or xylophones, along with a guitar and ukulele.

Ann Fernald provided the coffee for the Tuesday coffee hour at the Islesford Library. Ted Spurling, Skip Stevens, and Cindy and David Thomas were on hand.

Bea and Xander Amuso are on the MDI indoor track team. Xander’s throwers relay team finished first; Bea did the 55m hurdles in 11.49 seconds and 31.65 in the 200m dash. Congratulations, Bea and Xander!

The first “Pick of the Litter” was an adventure. Ashley Bryan School students, Haley Estabrook, Audrey Noether, Tammy Palmer, Sarah McCracken, Denise McCormick and others worked to sort and organize the goods. Some of the old things from your house are now well loved and will be used down the street. It was a successful day: $100 was raised for the Islesford Neighborhood House Association. What wasn’t adopted on island developed wanderlust and was happy to go to the Community Closet for their efforts to serve Hancock County. Thanks to Tammy Palmer’s work and coordinating. Thank you, Kaitlyn Duggan, for the first Pick of the Litter!

New books at the Islesford Library include Mitch Albom’s “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven,” Malala Yousafzai’s “We are Displaced,” Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” Stephen King’s “Elevation,” Lee Child’s “Jack Reacher Past Tense,” David Baldacci’s “Long Road to Mercy” and Nicholas Sparks’ “Every Breath.” The library is open Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday includes coffee and tea at 10 a.m., with some wonderful yummies baked by Cindy Thomas and others.

Coming up soon, per Margaret Houghton: “Get your sweetheart a gift or card and save a life!” The day before Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, Feb. 13, Northeast Harbor Ambulance is having a blood drive at the Northeast Harbor Neighborhood House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Happy Birthday to John Moran on the 26th, also Kaitlyn Duggan. Shelia Krasnow and her family celebrate another year on the 27th. Jan. 30 is a big day: Sam Hyler, Eliza O’Donovan, and Luciana Pickering each blow out candles.

